Why It Matters

The Singapore High Court threw out applications by two Hollywood studios to compel telcos Singtel, StarHub and M1 to release the details of more than 500 Internet subscribers who allegedly had downloaded two movies. Senior tech correspondent Irene Tham said the decision signals a push for copyright enforcement via other means such as website blocking. http://str.sg/4BdD

Changi Airport Group, Singapore Airlines and the Singapore Tourism Board will pump another $33.75 million into making Singapore more appealing to travellers. Senior aviation correspondent Karamjit Kaur said these joint stakeholders need to work together to make Singapore a more attractive aviation hub as regional competition is heating up. http://str.sg/4Bx7

There are plans afoot to reinvent Orchard Road, Singapore's premier shopping belt. Consumer reporter Tiffany Fumiko Tay said adding unique offerings and street-level activities could attract people to the street, but whether the crowds will translate into sales for retailers remains to be seen. http://str.sg/4BTH

A $3 million plan to put a pocket-size, codeable computer called the micro:bit in the hands of 100,000 schoolchildren and adults over the next two years was announced recently. Senior tech correspondent Irene Tham said this programme will benefit children who will develop digital literacy as well as learn critical skills such as logical thinking and creative problem-solving. http://str.sg/4BUA

The national video consultation system announced recently by the Integrated Health Information Systems could be a game changer for patients and doctors here, said health reporter Linette Lai. Six public healthcare institutions have agreed to join the project and it may help to solve the problem of Singapore's overcrowded hospitals and specialist outpatient clinics. http://str.sg/4BZv