Why It Matters

The Land Transport Authority has inked a deal with ST Kinetics to build driverless buses here, aiming to put them into service by late 2020. Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan pointed out that there will be nearly 10,000 bus drivers by 2020 who will then need to be redeployed if the technology does come to pass. http://str.sg/4XzN

The new $30 million waterfront theatre at the Esplanade could take Singapore's arts groups to the next stage, said arts correspondent Akshita Nanda. The chief concerns now are whether it will be ready by 2021 and how often it will be available for hire since the theatre is to feature Esplanade programmes 60 per cent of the time. http://str.sg/4Xus

Massage chair and lifestyle products firm Osim is making news for the sheer speed with which it is returning to the capital markets, business reporter Marissa Lee said. The firm left the Singapore bourse six months ago, but applied to be listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange recently. Its listing there will give market watchers plenty to talk about. http://str.sg/4X7Z

The law that grants immunity to men who rape their wives is being reviewed to ensure that married women have the same protection against violence as unmarried women. Reporter Rachel Au-Yong said abolishing immunity would bring the law in line with other existing forms of protection for women. http://str.sg/4XPh

The Public Transport Council has announced a review of the fare formula which determines the cost of public transportation. Transport reporter Adrian Lim said the current fare formula fails to take into consideration service quality, and if a fare hike is inevitable, public transport must still remain accessible to everyone. http://str.sg/4Xga