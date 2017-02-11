Why It Matters

Every day on Page 2 of The Straits Times, reporters write about why certain news reports matter to readers. This is a weekly round-up of the columns.

The laws protecting Sisters' Islands Marine Park are a clear signal that Singapore still has wild spaces worth protecting. Environment reporter Audrey Tan said the new rules will safeguard the marine and foreshore areas of the marine park. http://str.sg/4sKi

A recent Bill introduced in Parliament will strengthen the Government's hand to act and bring to heel town councils that flout the rules. Reporter Danson Cheong said the rules will make all town councils more responsible and accountable to residents. http://str.sg/4sLE

The number of families needing shelter in Singapore dropped from 144 in 2013 to 93 last year. Social affairs reporter Janice Tai said that to tackle homelessness, there must be acceptance that help cannot be prescribed and homelessness cannot be blamed on personal choice or weakness. http://str.sg/4sXA

While agencies have worked hard to clean up Singapore, the littering problem has become worse. Reporter Samantha Boh noted that while a carrot-and-stick approach has been used to prevent littering, a change in mindset might be what is needed to keep Singapore a clean, rather than cleaned, city. http://str.sg/4smo

The debate over the culling of chickens in Sin Ming highlighted the challenges faced by people and animals sharing Singapore's 719 sq km. Environment reporter Audrey Tan said parties should also acknowledge the difficulties faced by those who manage the environment. http://str.sg/4sQs