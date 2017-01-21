Why It Matters

Every day on Page 2 of The Straits Times, reporters write about why certain news reports matter to readers. This is a weekly round-up of the columns.

The Consumers Association of Singapore received more complaints related to e-commerce last year and a spate of online purchase scams led police to remind the public to be on guard. Reporter Melissa Lin noted that the "lemon" law offers some protection, but consumers should be vigilant. http://str.sg/4W9C

A new plan unveiled by the Association of Banks in Singapore will help people with unsecured debt to pay off what they owe more easily. The plan is timely, as interest rates are rising, reporter Rachael Boon said, which will add to repayment burdens, and tougher rules on borrowing limits will kick in, come June. http://str.sg/4WKM

New guidelines on child maintenance, based on actuarial data on family expenses, will be released by early next year. Reporter Priscilla Goy said these new guidelines are welcome as the issue of child maintenance is one of the most acrimonious when parents separate. http://str.sg/4WEq

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's new powers allow it to force firms to re-audit and refile financial statements if they commit severe reporting breaches. Reporter Wong Wei Han said this new rule ensures that investors will get the most accurate and up-to-date financial information, which allows them to make more-informed decisions. http://str.sg/4WX7

Senior education correspondent Sandra Davie said it is heartening that Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens are seeing higher demand. She added that given research evidence of the benefits of pre-school education, especially for children from disadvantaged homes, MOE is well-equipped to provide high quality and affordable education. http://str.sg/4Wev