Wholegrain instant laksa noodles taste just as good

I distinctly remember the first time I tried "healthier" instant noodles.

They were coarse and had an odd flavour that clashed with the gravy they were served in.

So when Prima Food invited me for a blind taste test of its wholegrain instant laksa noodles, I did not have high expectations.

The first bowl of noodles I tried was a little chewy and springy, and tasted like regular laksa noodles.

This must be the wholegrain version, I thought.

The second bowl of noodles, which I later found out was regular laksa noodles, was similar in texture and taste.

The only difference was that the first bowl of noodles was a slightly darker yellow.

As it turned out, my first guess was right, but only by chance.

Perhaps it was the strong flavour of the laksa gravy, but I could not tell the two bowls apart.

The Health Promotion Board has been encouraging local firms to develop healthier versions of staple ingredients such as noodles and oil.

Known as the Healthier Ingredient Development Scheme, the programme will provide a total of $20 million in funding over three years.

As of April, about 30 firms had expressed interest in the scheme.

Prima has been selling its wholegrain noodles since 2015.

But it was not an easy task to develop a palatable healthy alternative to its existing line-up.

Coarse wholegrain flour had to be milled to a fine texture so that it was almost indistinguishable from regular white flour.

The company experimented with different mixtures of white and wholegrain flour to make sure the taste was just right.

"Taste comes first," said Mr Eric Sim, general manager of the Prima Taste Division at Prima Food.

"My chairman always says if it's healthier but tastes terrible, nobody is going to eat a lot of it."

The final product was tasted by the company's master chef, a board of senior executives and a group of consumers before it hit the supermarket shelves.

