Where to view fireworks, drone show

Missed out on a ticket to this year's National Day Parade (NDP)?

Fret not, you will still be able to get a good view of the dazzling fireworks - and the aerial 300-drone light show - if you snag a spot early enough.

This year's NDP will return to The Float @ Marina Bay for the first time since 2014.

The drone light show is set to begin at 8pm tonight, followed by fireworks in the finale, at 8.11pm.

The fireworks will last close to 41/2 minutes.

You can head to one of the bridges on either side of the floating platform, such as Benjamin Sheares Bridge, Esplanade Bridge and Jubilee Bridge.

Good planning is of the essence: Aim to arrive at your spot no later than 6.30pm.

4.5 Duration of the fireworks display in minutes.

Merlion Park, The Promontory, the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre and Waterfront Promenade, The Shoppes and Event Plaza at Marina Bay Sands, and The Lawn @ Marina Bay are also great locations.

The drone light show, which will take place near the floating platform, should be visible from most locations around the bay.

Farther afield, you can enjoy a fireworks-illuminated rendezvous at Bay East Garden @ Gardens by the Bay, Gardens by the Bay and Marina Barrage - less crowded, but with a partly obstructed view.

To get to Bay East Garden, take SBS Transit service 158 to Bay East and alight at the stop along Rhu Cross.

Bay East Garden is also a five-minute walk from Marina Barrage, and accessible by car via Tanjong Rhu Road.