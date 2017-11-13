When simple daily tasks become a challenge

At the "Walk With Me: Our Journey Of Remembering" event in Nee Soon South yesterday, about 100 participants performed daily tasks such as buttoning a shirt and sorting coins while wearing gloves or goggles. The idea was to give them a sense of the ch
ST PHOTO: MOHD KHALID BABA
Published
1 hour ago

At the "Walk With Me: Our Journey Of Remembering" event in Nee Soon South yesterday, about 100 participants performed daily tasks such as buttoning a shirt and sorting coins while wearing gloves or goggles. The idea was to give them a sense of the challenges faced by people with dementia, who tend to experience disorientation, slower movements or memory loss. At the event, Nee Soon South MP Lee Bee Wah noted that one in 10 Singaporeans over 60 has dementia. Given Singapore's rapidly ageing population, the number of people with dementia is expected to hit 80,000 by 2030.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 13, 2017, with the headline 'When simple daily tasks become a challenge'. Print Edition | Subscribe
