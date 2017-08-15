When Days Of Our Lives get rolling...

ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Published
44 min ago

A comic strip depicting the lives of Singaporeans adorns a platform at Jurong East MRT station. In celebration of Singapore's 52nd birthday, panels of these large comic strips, titled Days Of Our Lives, have been installed by Ohmyhome, a company providing a platform for HDB transactions, at two train stations - Jurong East MRT station (Aug 3 to 16) and Bedok MRT station (Aug 10 to 23). The comic strips feature a collection of 12 stories, ranging from a young couple proposing with the popular "Want to BTO?" question to children moving closer to their aged parents to care for them.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 15, 2017, with the headline 'When Days Of Our Lives get rolling...'. Print Edition | Subscribe
