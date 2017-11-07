What's Next: November 07, 2017

Recognising 'Champions of Good'

A group of businesses will be recognised today as "Champions of Good" for their charitable efforts.

The event honours companies of all sizes that practise good giving, and are committed to influencing and multiplying corporate giving in Singapore.

Virginia polls seen as test for Trump

Americans in the state of Virginia head to the polls today to choose a new governor in a neck-and-neck race that mimics the country's deep partisan divide.

The political world is watching the results for clues about the national political landscape in the Trump era and a hint of what may come in next year's mid-term elections.

Corporate governance survey

The Singapore Institute of Directors will today unveil a biennial survey that seeks to provide an overview of the current corporate governance landscape in Singapore.

The survey will reveal the views of more than 200 listed boards on various aspects of directorship and boardroom matters. It will also offer insights that could guide regulators in their review of the Code of Corporate Governance presently under way.