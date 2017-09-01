What's News: September 01, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

PM thanks President Tan

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked President Tony Tan Keng Yam for being a unifying figure at home, projecting Singapore abroad, and acting as a conscientious custodian of the reserves during his term, at a farewell reception last night. Dr Tan responded by saying he was glad his experience had been a resource.

Custody spat: Boy to join mum

A Mongolian woman who made the news in 2014, when she entered Singapore illegally by boat to try to snatch her now five-year-old son from his grandparents, will be reunited with him. The High Court here ordered the Singaporean boy to be returned within 28 days to his mother, who lives in London. His father is a Singaporean.

Harvey floods at record levels

The remnants of Hurricane Harvey were continuing to carry the storm's wrath up the Mississippi Delta in the US, leaving in its wake record flooding that has driven tens of thousands from their homes in Texas, and a rising death toll as receding waters revealed more bodies yesterday.

Najib's townhall session

In a departure from past practice, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak delivered his televised National Day message not from a lectern, but in a townhall session attended by Malaysians from all walks of life. In his speech, he recalled playing with firecrackers and climbing trees as a child.

Plus side of 'Najibnomics'

Controversies have dogged the Malaysian economy of late, but it has proved resilient, writes Dr Bruce Gale. "Najibnomics" has ushered in some necessary reforms and deserves objective assessment, he adds.

Nutrition and the elderly

The Nutritional Health for the Elderly Reference Centre will track 1,200 people aged 65 and older from now to May 2019 to understand what causes undernourishment in Asians. About one in three elderly Singaporeans who live at home is undernourished.

Tough to reduce plastic use

Non-governmental organisation Zero Waste SG managed to secure only 14 retailers of the 200 it approached for a Bring Your Own campaign to incentivise customers to cut down the use of plastic, the most common type of waste here.

Development charges raised

The development charge rates that the Government levies on developers who intensify the use of residential land have been raised amid en-bloc fever and rising property sales. The increase was highest for non-landed homes. Rates for this use group was hiked by 13.8 per cent on average, with one sector seeing a 29 per cent rise.

Marathon: More road closures

This year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon will see full road closures across more than 90 per cent of the route for the first time, to align with the standards of the World Marathon Majors. New entertainment points and heritage routes - including Little India and Chinatown - have also been planned for the race on Dec 3.

Return of Affordable Art Fair

The Affordable Art Fair Singapore returns for its autumn edition from Nov 17 to 19 at the F1 Pit Building. It will feature more than 500 artists from Singapore and overseas, and from more than 65 galleries. There is a #Spotlight showcase for artists who are showing at the fair for the first time.

Lost scenery

Watch Ring Of Fury star Peter Chong talk about the changing landscape of the Esplanade and Singapore River, which were captured in his movie. http://str.sg/4Hms

Flamboyant flair

Learn more about Sir David Tang, entrepreneur, bon vivant and socialite, who died, aged 63, on Wednesday. http://str.sg/4HeE