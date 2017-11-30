What's News: November 30, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Ire over N. Korean missile test

North Korea's claim of successfully testing its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile has drawn global

condemnation, with China voicing ''grave concern'' while Russia urged calm. The Hwasong-15 missile flew nearly 960km over 53 minutes before landing in

Japan's exclusive economic zone yesterday.

Bid to boost powers of courts

The Court of Appeal has asked Parliament to enhance powers of the courts to give tougher sentences in crimes committed against vulnerable victims, such as the very young. The apex court had in July increased the sentence for a woman who had battered her four-year-old so badly that he died, but said it would have given her an even harsher sentence if it could.



WORLD

S'pore, India deepen naval ties

India and Singapore agreed to boost cooperation between their navies in maritime security, step up visits to each other's ports and facilitate mutual logistics support, during Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen's visit to New Delhi, where he met his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman.

WORLD

Firm to pay $29m to workers

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu, under fire for gross workplace malpractice leading to the suicide of an overworked rookie in 2015, will pay 2.4 billion yen (S$29 million) in overtime wages to its workers. Last month, Dentsu was slapped with a token fine of 500,000 yen for flouting labour laws.

OPINION

Telling apart greed from need

The Commissioner of Charities' plan to produce a set of best practices for crowdfunding websites is important to ensure a high level of trust in the charity sector amid cases of abuse, says senior writer Theresa Tan.

HOME

Bid to sell condo turns ugly

A collective sale process for Pine Grove condominium has turned ugly, with residents splitting into factions, meetings becoming heated, and a defamation lawsuit filed. The condo off Ulu Pandan Road has had two unsuccessful attempts at being sold en bloc.

HOME

Housing policy petition fails

A parliamentary petition to amend the public housing policy to recognise unmarried parents and their children as a family nucleus has been turned down. But the authorities said no child would be left without housing because of a parent's marital status.

BUSINESS

SGX eyes process changes

The Singapore Exchange has proposed changes that would allow traders to get securities two days after the transaction date, instead of the three it takes now. It also hopes to offer a new service that would allow investors to let their brokers see the holdings in their Central Depository direct accounts. This would allow brokers to offer portfolio management services.

SPORT

World title for S'pore shuttler

Singapore shuttler Tay Wei Ming, 29, clinched a shock victory in the men's doubles SU5 category at the Para-Badminton World Championships in Ulsan, South Korea. Tay and Indonesia's Suryo Nugroho beat top seeds Cheah Liek Hou and Hairol Fozi Saaba of Malaysia 18-21, 23-21, 21-18 in the final to win the world title.



LIFE

Discounts galore at new store

Popular Japanese discount store Don Quijote is opening its first outlet in Singapore in Orchard Central tomorrow. The store, which will operate round the clock, will be called Don Don Donki, because a Don Quijote restaurant already exists here. Plans are also afoot to open a second store in 100am mall in Tanjong Pagar by next June.

