What's News: November 28, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Priority for MOE kindergartens

Children who attend MOE kindergartens will get priority when they register for Primary 1 at the school that shares a compound with their kindergarten. Twelve kindergartens will be part of a pilot scheme next year, involving pupils entering Primary 1 in 2019.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Curbing sex crimes online

Singapore is considering new penalties to address sex crimes targeting women and children online. Law Minister K. Shanmugam said there would be moves next year to "deal with" the way sexual assault survivors can be cross-examined and how they can give evidence in court. Issues surrounding marital rape may also be reassessed.

WORLD

Young Chinese driving growth

Chinese consumers born in the 1990s are a new engine of consumption in China, according to a survey published last week by consultancy McKinsey. The digital-savvy young people may make up just 16 per cent of the population now, but they will account for more than 20 per cent of total consumption growth from now to 2030.

WORLD

Defector leaves PAS in a bind

The opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia has been dealt a blow in the swing state of Kedah after Anak Bukit assemblyman Amiruddin Hamzah left to join a party founded by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad. And more such defections are expected in the run-up to the general election.

OPINION

Citizens' role in saving Earth

Saving the planet requires not just government action as companies and consumers have a big role to play too. It can be as simple as an individual's decision on what to buy and what to recycle, writes Professor Arnoud De Meyer.

HOME

Charge-back guide from Case

Despite his efforts, Mr Cosmas Hoo has not been able to get the $2,500 he paid to renew his membership just before a gym closed abruptly last year. Yesterday, watchdog Case launched a guide to help credit card users like him cancel a charge if a purchase has gone wrong.

HOME

Ravi admits assaulting lawyer

Lawyer and human rights activist M. Ravi admitted yesterday to assaulting fellow lawyer and opposition politician Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss. He also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of causing hurt to a second lawyer at The Adelphi on Aug 8.

BUSINESS

UOB helps staff upgrade skills

A new Professional Conversion Programme rolled out at United Overseas Bank yesterday is a signal that the financial services sector is serious about helping staff upgrade their skills, Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said.

The bank's 900 customer-facing employees will be enrolled in the programme over the next 18 months.

SPORT

Pep warns City to stay vigilant

Manchester City, the first team to claim 37 points from their opening 13 Premier League games, are now firm favourites to win the English Premier League title. But manager Pep Guardiola was quick to dismiss the notion that City could match Arsenal, the only side to finish an EPL campaign unbeaten, and insisted that it was an "impossible" task.

LIFE

Drifter with a purpose

Epigram Books Fiction Prize winner Sebastian Sim, 51, was a prison officer and croupier before he became an award-winning author. The office executive tells The Straits Times how his past has informed his writing, and how he plans to use the $25,000 from the prize to learn paragliding and take his mother on a holiday.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

The next time you fly...

If you think airline food is bad, try drinking water before you eat on the flight and keep drinking every few hours. Here are more tips. str.sg/okQ3

VIDEO

Learning local lingo

Some foreigners are learning how to order kopi-o siew dai (coffee with less sugar) and even exclaim "shiok", or very good, after a sip. str.sg/okWL