What's News: November 23, 2017

Driverless vehicles from 2022

In 2022, residents and workers in Punggol, Tengah and the Jurong Innovation District will be the first in Singapore to ride driverless vehicles as part of their daily commute. Robot buses will operate during off-peak periods to complement human-driven ones.

Uber covered up data leak

Uber Technologies Inc paid hackers US$100,000 (S$135,000) to keep secret a massive breach last year that exposed the personal information of about 57 million accounts of the ride-service provider, the firm said. The stolen data included names, mobile phone numbers and e-mail addresses of Uber users around the world.

Plans to choke terror funding

Australia and South-east Asia have joined forces to choke financing for militant networks, said Australia's Justice Minister Michael Keenan yesterday, amid recent concerns about the terror group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria gaining a foothold in the region.

Australia's financial intelligence agency Austrac and the Philippines' Anti-Money Laundering Council will lead the group.

China leads in computing race

China has cemented its lead in the global supercomputer race, with three indicators this month showing how far it has come in recent years, aided by a state-led push into science and technology. Last week, China beat America for a second time to claim 202 of the world's 500 fastest supercomputers.

Smaller classes: Pros and cons

Are smaller class sizes worth the trouble? The Education Ministry says it is better to invest in teacher quality. But others think classes should be smaller so students get more individual attention to develop holistic and creative skills.

Robot to inspire innovation

Sophia, the Audrey Hepburn lookalike robot, is being used as a new way to tackle development issues such as poverty, inequality and discrimination. The citizen of Saudi Arabia was introduced yesterday at a business forum in Singapore.

MyRepublic changes plans

MyRepublic has pushed back the launch of its mobile services in Singapore to early next year. The local fibre broadband operator has signed a deal to buy airtime in bulk from one of the dominant telcos, but would not confirm if the deal is with StarHub.

Cromwell to list euro Reit here

Australia's Cromwell Property Group is going ahead with its plan to list its Europe-based real estate investment trust (Reit) here - less than two months after it put the brakes on the initial public offering process. Its Cromwell European Reit is coming back to the market, after having axed Polish retail properties from its proposed portfolio.

Chink in the Reds' armour

Liverpool's defensive frailties were clearly evident in their 3-3 Champions League encounter against Sevilla, despite having led 3-0. But the Reds are still on top of Group E and require only a point against Spartak Moscow on Dec 6 to qualify for the knockout stages.

Showcase of Orchard Road

Few Singaporeans will remember a time when Orchard Road was filled with nutmeg farms, spice gardens and fruit orchards. Such snippets of history will be showcased at Ion Orchard's newly revamped Ion Sky experience. The 11-minute multimedia animation display, created with singer-songwriter Dick Lee and his creative team, will be shown from Monday.

Replicas in foreign lands

Photographer Lim Weixiang came across a housing estate in Johor that resembles Dakota Crescent. Here are some other popular lookalikes. str.sg/okkW

Back in action

Hong Kong director John Woo returns to action films with his first gun-toting female killers in Manhunt. str.sg/4vyL