What's News: November 22, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

No seamless travel on EWL

Seamless travel on the East-West Line (EWL) will not be possible for at least seven months. A complete separation of the old and new signalling systems is required after it was discovered that compatibility issues between the two systems were the cause of the Nov 15 collision.

HOME

Closer PAP-NTUC partnership

To strengthen the People's Action Party (PAP) and National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) partnership, ministers and other office holders, as well as PAP backbenchers, will take on more roles in NTUC's unions and associations, to develop effective policies to help workers.

WORLD

Mugabe resigns

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe tendered his resignation yesterday, shortly after lawmakers began impeachment proceedings against him. Mr Mugabe said his decision was voluntary, but had resisted calls to step down in the wake of a military takeover. Wild celebrations broke out in Harare after Mr Mugabe's resignation became public, with his former security chief Emmerson Mnangagwa expected to take over as president.

WORLD

Smog in Delhi sparks exodus

Expats in New Delhi are fleeing the city due to the severe air pollution, with the diplomatic corps even taking up the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs. There are concerns that the pollution problem could eventually impact economic activity, amid a warning that tourism has taken a hit.

OPINION

A nudge to do the right thing

Nobel laureate Richard Thaler and like-minded economists have persuaded governments to make use of human behaviour in policy execution. Associate editor Vikram Khanna says firms should consider "nudge economics" too.

HOME

Alert on braces sold online

The Association of Orthodontists (Singapore) said plastic braces sold on online platforms like Carousell and Qoo10 could be harmful. The devices may not have been tested by the Health Sciences Authority and could adversely affect the jaw and alignment of teeth.

HOME

Citizens join war on diabetes

In the ongoing war on diabetes, the Ministry of Health has convened a national Citizens' Jury made up of 75 volunteers, including diabetics and doctors, to crowdsource ideas on preventing and managing the chronic ailment. The disease affects one in nine adults here.

BUSINESS

Onn Wah tops E50 Awards

Manufacturing firm Onn Wah Precision Engineering catapulted straight to the top on its very first attempt at the Enterprise 50 (E50) Awards last night, proving that the family business has what it takes to compete with the very best in the industry. This year saw a big jump in new winners, with 30 fresh faces across a diverse range of industries compared with 23 last year.

SPORT

Juventus take on Barcelona

Juventus, still smarting from the 3-2 defeat by Sampdoria last Sunday, take on Barcelona in a crucial Champions League Group D tie at Allianz Stadium tonight. "We need to be more clinical in front of goal," said Juve's Douglas Costa. The Brazilian said he and his teammates are "expecting a very tactical and physical match".

LIFE

Animated tribute with a twist

Pixar, the animation studio behind family-friendly hits, usually stays clear of politics. But Coco, its newest offering, is a celebration of Mexican culture that has taken on unexpected political resonance in President Donald Trump's America, say its cast and film-makers.

Straits Times Digital

WEB SPECIAL

Lightning capital

Did you know Singapore has one of the highest occurrences of lightning activity in the world? str.sg/4vru

VIDEO

Riot ready

Watch how a Singapore Prisons Emergency Action Response team deals with a "fire" at Admiralty West Prison and the ensuing mayhem. str.sg/4veX