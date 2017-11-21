What's News: November 21, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Sewage system Phase 2 starts

The second phase of constructing a $10 billion underground sewage superhighway has begun. The Deep Tunnel Sewerage System to channel all used water to a new water reclamation plant in Tuas will boost water recycling and free up space in land-scarce Singapore.

Experts expect GST hike

Economists and tax experts expect the goods and services tax (GST) to go up within the next few years, with an announcement expected as soon as Budget 2018. The Government could also be exploring alternative avenues for raising revenue.

WORLD

Political crisis in Germany

Dr Angela Merkel is potentially facing the end of her career as German Chancellor after talks to form a coalition government failed when the pro-business Free Democratic Party walked out. She has consulted President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on what comes next. But with no other viable coalition in sight, Germany may be forced to hold new elections that risk being as inconclusive as the polls in September.

'Twitter killer' charged

A 27-year-old Japanese man dubbed the "Twitter killer", who is suspected of murdering and dismembering nine people he met on social media, was charged with his first count of homicide yesterday. The first charge was related to the homicide of 23-year-old Aiko Tamura.

OPINION

Siren call of drug industry

The pharmaceutical industry is a vital engine of healthcare, but has to make profits too. While interaction with drug firms is not unethical, doctors have to be mindful of the potential conflict of interests, says Professor Chong Siow Ann.

HOME

Payout for firms for T4 works

A group of subcontractors who were owed payment for their work on Changi Airport's Terminal 4 are set to receive a 25 per cent payout from contractor Acesian Star after waiting for more than a year. Some creditors said they chose this option to "cut their losses".

HOME

Joint military drills end

A combined exercise for more than 400 Singapore and Indonesian troops culminated yesterday at the Murai Urban Training Facility near Lim Chu Kang. Exercise Safkar Indopura has been held annually since 1989, and began on Nov 13 this year.

BUSINESS

SMEs move into growth mode

Positive signs have emerged that small and medium-sized enterprises are shifting from survival mode to growth mode, as more look beyond cost-cutting to revenue generation. But a threat that can derail their expansion plans is cash flow, as more experienced delayed payments this year, according to findings from the 2017 SME Development Survey.

SPORT

Safuwan joins Pahang FA

Safuwan Baharudin has signed up with Pahang FA and will turn out for the Malaysia Super League (MSL) side next season. The Singapore international is expected to add experience and depth to a strong side competing on two fronts, in the MSL and the regional AFC Cup. Pahang finished second in the MSL this season, nine points behind champions Johor Darul Takzim.

LIFE

Excited by roles in musical

Out of more than 400 children who auditioned for the roles of the von Trapp children in the musical The Sound of Music, just 18 were picked. Three of these young talents, Max Makatsaria, 10, Samantha Lee, 12, and Chloe Choo, 11, talk about performing in the musical.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Rebel's wake-up call

Mr Justine Lee was written off as a "no-hoper" in primary school, but later started a social enterprise to help the needy. Find out what his turning point was. http://str.sg/4v6q

VIDEO

Training for the real thing

ST journalist Ng Huiwen joined police officers from the Emergency Response Teams during their drills to deal with terrorists. http://str.sg/4vLP