What's News: November 07, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

SMRT staff to be disciplined

SMRT will be taking disciplinary action against six of its staff who were part of the team assigned to carry out maintenance work on the Bishan water discharge system which malfunctioned.

Another seven managers from the same maintenance group will also be investigated.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Close watch on home prices

Demand and supply forces, regulated by measures such as the additional buyer's stamp duty, will help ensure that developers price their home projects reasonably.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday that the sharp rise in collective sales will not necessarily mean higher home prices.

WORLD

Trouble in 'Paradise'

A number of prominent Asians, including politicians, entertainers and businessmen, were included in the latest massive leak of confidential financial data, dubbed the "Paradise Papers".

The authorities in at least one jurisdiction in the region - Indonesia - are already looking at the names which surfaced.

WORLD

Saudi anti-graft probe grows

A mammoth anti-graft sweep in Saudi Arabia, which has already seen senior members of the royal family, ministers and businessmen nabbed, appeared to be widening yesterday, with the founder of one of the kingdom's biggest travel firms reportedly detained.

OPINION

Life lessons from Tommy Koh

Professor Tommy Koh, who turns 80 on Sunday, shares three life lessons that have helped him. They include the importance he placed on lifelong friendships, emotional and cultural intelligence, and a readiness to leave comfort zones for new challenges.

HOME

New songs for students

The Singapore Teachers' Academy for the Arts and the National Arts Council are teaming up to produce 12 songs to add to the repertoire of folk songs sung in schools such as Di Tanjong Katong. Six of the songs are in English and two each are in the mother tongue languages Chinese, Malay and Tamil.

HOME

More time for digital TV switch

With a quarter of households in Singapore failing to switch from analogue TV signals to digital broadcasting, the Government has extended the deadline to Jan 1, 2019, when analogue broadcasts will be terminated.

BUSINESS

Genting S'pore net profit up

Genting Singapore's net profit jumped 35 per cent year on year to $143.79 million for the third quarter as a pick-up in VIP and premium mass business volumes spurred revenue growth.

Revenue rose 8 per cent to $629.87 million for the three months ended Sept 30.

SPORT

Sundram wants to stay on

Despite overseeing an 11-match winless run and the world No. 173 Lions sinking to an all-time low in the Fifa rankings, national football coach V. Sundram Moorthy believes he should see out his contract, which runs until March 2019. He said he does not favour a defence-first approach, but prefers his team to be "tactically disciplined".

LIFE

Surprise act at The Lion King

Elton John made a surprise appearance at The Lion King's 20th anniversary performance on Broadway on Sunday night. The musical will make its way to Singapore next year from June 27 to Aug 5. Tickets are available from Monday from Sistic.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Boss of the bakes

Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro of TV show Cake Boss fame shows you how to ice a chiffon cake for Christmas. str.sg/buddycakeX

VIDEO

Into the wild

When there are animals in peril, wildlife rescue officer Carmen Choong heads out to render help. str.sg/wildrescue