What's News: May 8, 2017

Better insurance for maids

Those who employ foreign domestic workers will have to buy personal accident insurance policies with coverage of at least $60,000, up from the current $40,000. Under new rules that kick in on Oct 1, coverage across insurers will also be standardised so all maids here get the same protections.

Cloud over Malaysia port plans

Kuala Lumpur's optimism that it can supplant Singapore as South-east Asia's shipping hub of choice is ostensibly fuelled by Beijing's support for new ports in the country. But it is actually cash-strapped Malaysian players hoping to secure a leg-up in efforts to expand quickly that are the main proponents of these projects.

Japan firms groom talent here

Japanese firms with operations in Singapore are rolling out schemes to train Singaporean employees in key skillsets, in a nod to the Republic's reputation as a talent hub. Tech firms Panasonic and NEC are among companies grooming Singapore talent in deep skills, be it through student internships or management trainee programmes.

82 kidnapped girls freed

Nigeria has secured the release of 82 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok who were kidnapped by Boko Haram. They were freed in exchange for the release of some of the terror group's suspected operatives. Nearly 270 girls were kidnapped by the militants in April 2014, triggering global outrage.

OPINION

US policy starts making sense

United States foreign policy under President Donald Trump is beginning to make sense, says Jonathan Eyal. It pursues foreign policy based on its interests, not to impose its values. And it seeks package deals with others.

Youth turning to new drugs

More young drug users are turning to new psychoactive substances to avoid getting caught. Such drugs, with street names such as K2, Meow Meow and Spice, have been banned here. They mimic the effects of drugs such as Ecstasy, and are designed to avoid easy detection.

Sentosa set for a revamp

Plans are afoot to refresh Sentosa's offerings, as Sentosa Development Corporation confirmed that it is working on its 2030 masterplan.Tourism experts say more youth-oriented activities could make the Sentosa area a more attractive destination.

BUSINESS

Prime sites slated for homes

More homes could eventually be built in sought-after areas such as Tanglin Road and Paterson Road in the city, with some rare sites earmarked for future residential use. These sites have been returned to the Government, or have been put to temporary alternative use.

They are not likely to be put on the market any time soon.

SPORT

Sharapova to face Bouchard

Without Serena Williams, the WTA Tour's most dominant player, the focus has shifted to Maria Sharapova, who returned to tennis in Stuttgart after a 15-month ban for doping. The Russian beat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the first round of the Madrid Open and must now face Eugenie Bouchard, who recently called her a cheat.



LIFE

1st Asian shy nun in Sister Act

In 2010, after establishing a decade-long career in South Korea, actress Sophie Kim decided to leave her comfort zone and move to New York to see if she could further her career there. The move paid off. This year, the 36-year-old became the first Asian to land the role of shy nun Mary Robert in the musical Sister Act, which opens here tomorrow at the MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Which Coke is best

ST food critic Wong Ah Yoke tries out the new Coke Zero Sugar along with other Coca-Cola versions and names his favourite. http://str.sg/whichcoke

SINGAPORE SLIDER

Chijmes of old

There are many reminders in Chijmes of its past as the Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus. See then and now photos at http://str.sg/sliderchijmes