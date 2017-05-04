What's News: May 4, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

SCDF to rank calls on severity

The Singapore Civil Defence Force will be differentiating calls to its emergency hotline based on the severity of patients' medical conditions. This is a shift from the previous "first come, first served" policy. Manpower constraints and a rise in false alarms and non-emergency calls led to the move.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Trump turns towards China

The United States' decision not to challenge China's territorial claims shows a remarkable deference towards Beijing from a Trump administration that is increasingly turning towards Chinese President Xi Jinping for help amid an escalating crisis in the Korean peninsula.



A Japan Self-Defence Forces soldier. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

New charter for Japan by 2020

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced his goal to revise Japan's pacifist Constitution by 2020, the first time he has set a date for the country's first revision to its supreme law. In a video at an event marking the 70th anniversary of Japan's adoption of the United States-written charter, Mr Abe said the amended charter is meant to kill any doubt that the country's Self-Defence Forces are unconstitutional.

WORLD

Brexit bill 'not a punishment'

The EU's top Brexit negotiator said the bloc is not punishing Britain for its planned withdrawal with a huge exit bill, saying the financial settlement is only about "settling the accounts". But Britain's Brexit minister warned that the country could walk away from the negotiations following reports of a €100 billion (S$152 billion) bill.

OPINION

Benefits of telehealth

E-consultations with doctors will become common in public healthcare centres soon. This can enable doctors to spend more time with patients who need the personal touch, says Linette Lai.

HOME

Banks start tapping MyInfo

Four banks here have started tapping MyInfo, a government- backed digital vault of personal data, to facilitate the opening of bank accounts online by Singaporeans.

It may be extended to those applying for home loans or credit cards online by next year.

HOME

Best to belt up in planes

While airplane turbulence is usually harmless, 27 passengers were injured earlier this week, some with fractures and broken noses, when an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Bangkok hit air pockets that led to severe turbulence.

BUSINESS

Investors cry foul over scheme

An oil bunkering scheme that offered attractive returns of up to 15 per cent each month for cash investments has come under the spotlight. Oil bunkering refers to the supply of fuel for use by ships in a seaport. Eight investors, who claimed they put a total of more than US$1 million (S$1.4 million) into Charter Fine Ventures' investment plans in 2014 and 2015, have filed police reports.

SPORTS

Curing what ails local football

The five first-time council members of the Football Association of Singapore - Mr Darwin Jalil, Mr Yakob Hashim, Mr Rizal Rasudin, Mr Forrest Li and Ms Sharda Parvin - are keen on solving the issues hampering local football.

They hope to establish closer links between the leadership and grassroots as well as the women's football community.

LIFE

Is this fish and chips?

Fish and chips is now a dish of contention, after a post by undergraduate Jaze Phua, 26, went viral. He ordered a dish called "Fish & Chips" from LeVeL33 and was served eight whitebait, each resting on a fry. Even celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has weighed in.

VIDEO

Zoo to the rescue

Baby pangolin Sandshrew will soon be able to head back to the forest after being under the care of Wildlife Reserves Singapore. str.sg/zoorescue

VIDEO

Up in the air

Make those long-haul flights on no-frills budget airlines a lot more bearable with these survival tips. str.sg/budgettips