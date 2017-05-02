What's News: May 2, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Jobs a key focus: PM

Jobs must be a focus for Singapore to stay relevant and thrive, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said, as he outlined three key strategies. He also announced that Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will chair a Future Economy Council.



Mr Rodrigo Duterte meeting Chinese navy officers in Davao City. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



TOP OF THE NEWS

Duterte visits Chinese ships

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has visited Chinese warships docked in his home town and raised the prospect of joint exercises amid fast-warming relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, the White House has defended President Donald Trump's invitation for Mr Duterte to visit Washington, saying his cooperation was needed to counter North Korea.

WORLD

Split opposition in Malaysia

The just-concluded annual meeting of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) has killed any hopes for the Malaysian opposition to avoid three-cornered fights at the next general election. PAS had previously made noises about going it alone in the polls, but the multitude of voices at the congress that said the party can achieve good results by going solo means there is no turning back.

WORLD

Macron, Le Pen trade blows

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival for the presidency Marine Le Pen held campaign rallies on May Day as France's most crucial election in decades entered its final week. The latest opinion poll showed Mr Macron leading Ms Le Pen by 61 per cent to 39 per cent ahead of Sunday's election.

OPINION

Building on an old friendship

Ambassador Tommy Koh dwells on Singapore's years of friendship with China as he gets set to co-chair the 12th China-Singapore forum. There is room for the two countries to grow in mutual understanding and to learn from each other, he says.

HOME

Ryde with ComfortDelGro

A new app will join the taxi-booking market later this month. Local carpooling app Ryde is in talks with ComfortDelGro, Singapore's largest taxi operator, and has applied for a licence to offer the third-party taxi-booking service.

HOME

Risks for seniors living alone

Researchers tracking 46 seniors in Marine Parade for about a year found seven of them showing signs of social and emotional isolation. The Singapore Management University study found that the seniors, aged 61 to 93, and living alone, risk developing depression. A charity is now engaging them.

BUSINESS

Sentosa Cove homes not so hot

They may boast Singapore's most prestigious address, but Sentosa Cove properties are far from the guaranteed money spinners their wealthy owners may imagine.

Of the 30 Sentosa Cove transactions in the past 12 months, many recorded losses, according to data from Knight Frank.

SPORT

F1 race and 'the electronics'

Although Valtteri Bottas held off the charging Sebastian Vettel to win his first Formula One Grand Prix in Russia on Sunday in his 81st F1 race, there are essential questions confronting his more illustrious teammate. Three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, whose car was set up in a similar manner to the Finn's, said his fourth place in Sochi "was down to what you do with the electronics".



PHOTO: MEDIACORP VIZPRO



LIFE

Mouse hero's musical in S'pore

Geronimo Stilton, the mouse hero of the popular children's book series of the same name, will be coming to life on the Singapore stage from May 26 to 28 in the musical Geronimo Stilton, Live In The Kingdom Of Fantasy.The production has been watched by more than a quarter of a million people in Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada.

VIDEO

And the band played on

Watch the Singapore Armed Forces Central Band's spectacular performance at an arts festival in the US. http://str.sg/safband

VIDEO

A piece of cake

How to make the perfect pandan chiffon cake at home. http://str.sg/pandanchiffon