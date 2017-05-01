What's News: May 1, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Ensuring jobs for all

Total employment is expanding, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his May Day message. But there are more retrenchments and unemployment is creeping up. Workers, businesses and the Government must work together to ensure jobs for all, he said.

TOP OF THE NEWS

S'pore navy marks 50 years

As part of the Republic of Singapore Navy's 50th anniversary, some 30 warships from 20 countries will gather in the Republic for a maritime review. This is the largest gathering of naval vessels here.

Other activities include those for the public, ranging from storytelling sessions for children to rope-tying workshops to navy ship tours.



A poster in Hong Kong marking 20 years of Chinese rule. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

HK marks 20 years under China

A multimillion-dollar programme of events in Hong Kong will mark 20 years since the city was handed back to China by colonial ruler Britain, but critics say the events are out of step with political tensions. The large-scale celebrations come despite deep political divisions between Hong Kong's pro-China and pro-democracy camps.

WORLD

More PAS women don niqab

One visible indicator of Malaysia's Parti Islam SeMalaysia turning more conservative can be seen among a small, but growing, section of its women delegates and observers who wear niqabs - face veils that reveal only the eyes.

OPINION

Macron's tough job if he wins

Mr Emmanuel Macron will revive France, so goes the talk in Europe.

But if he becomes president, he will face a divided France and struggle to push through unpopular reforms without the backing of a political party of his own, writes Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Recreating fatal crash sites

The Traffic Police are employing a scanner that allows investigators to scan and map out a 3D image to reconstruct fatal accident sites. The Fatal Accident Investigation Team has been using the FARO 3D Scanner since late last year.

HOME

Chicken rice boss says 'sorry'

The boss of The Yang's Traditional Hainanese Chicken Rice has apologised to a cabby, and promised to give 200 packets of chicken rice to other cabbies. He was caught on video mocking the taxi driver, saying: "Look, I have so much money, I can't control myself."

BUSINESS

Wind back in shipbuilders' sails

Shipbuilders may be on the cusp of a tentative recovery after weathering a nadir last year that some industry leaders have described as one of the longest and deepest, going by recent results unveiled by the big players.

SPORTS

Joshua wins heavyweight title

British boxer Anthony Joshua defeated veteran Wladimir Klitschko in a thrilling world heavyweight title fight in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium last Saturday, taking victory on an 11th-round stoppage. Joshua was knocked to the canvas by Klitschko in the sixth round, but recovered to send the Ukrainian crashing to the floor twice in the 11th round for the win.

LIFE

Ember chef's new venture

After leaving the now-defunct Restaurant Ember in 2014, chef Sebastian Ng, 42, wanted to explore a more casual dining concept.

His new eatery, Venue by Sebastian, serves contemporary European cuisine with Asian influences. Customers jot down their orders at the table, just as diners do at dim sum restaurants.

The eatery opens later this week at OUE Downtown in Shenton Way.



VIDEO

He's the boss

WEB SPECIAL

In his own words

What it should have been

In our picture caption "Sentosa Gateway Tunnel opens" last Friday, we wrote that the tunnel goes under the sea. This is wrong. The tunnel is underground.

We are sorry for the error.