What's News: March 31, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Grab, Uber face interim action

The Competition Commission of Singapore says it has grounds to suspect that ride-hailing firms Grab and Uber have infringed the Competition Act. It has proposed interim measures to preserve competition - including the firms not being allowed to get each other's confidential information, like pricing and formulas - while it investigates their merger.



Caption



TOP OF THE NEWS

Memo adds to Facebook woes

Facebook's troubles have worsened with the leak of a two-year-old memo from a high-ranking executive hinting that the social network was determined to grow at all costs, even at the risk of endangering lives. Mr Andrew Bosworth (above), a Facebook vice-president, wrote in his 2016 memo that some "questionable" practices were all right if the result was connecting people.

WORLD

Consultancy's S-E Asian links

The parent company of British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which is involved in a data breach scandal, may have been operating in South-east Asia as far back as two decades ago, managing civil unrest in Indonesia and paving the way for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to take power in Thailand, news website Quartz has reported.

WORLD

Retirement crisis looms in US

American baby boomers born after World War II were thought to be the generation caught in a vortex of low savings, inadequate pensions, huge debt, and a confusing jungle of financial instruments and schemes. But a survey showed that the next cohort - the so-called Gen X, born between 1965 and the late 1970s - is in the same trap.

OPINION

Trump-Kim summit a gamble

The anticipated meeting between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could ease tensions, but could also easily lead to war, says Dr Narushige Michishita.

HOME

NTU team develops new radar

Nanyang Technological University scientists have developed a radar that creates images from radio waves. Lighter and smaller than most others of its kind, the radar can see through smoke and thick dust, and is able to interpret data not visible to the naked eye.

BUSINESS

8M's $82.5m property deal

Nine conservation shophouses and a commercial building in District 1 near the Singapore River have been sold to property investment firm 8M Real Estate for $82.5 million. They were sold by Lee Brothers (Wee Kee), which is held by the family of the late businessman Lee Wee Nam.

SPORT

No rough ride gets Luo down

Track cyclist Luo Yiwei lacks a velodrome in Singapore to help her hone her craft. But the SEA Games silver medallist is not letting that get her down, as she gears up to race against world-class Britons and Australians at next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. In the long run, the 28-year-old is targeting the 2022 Asian Games, and towards that end has taken unpaid leave from her job as a credit analyst at a bank to cycle full time.

LIFE

Showflats in electronics store

Two showflats the size of actual Housing Board homes are springing up at Gain City's Megastore in Sungei Kadut as part of the home-grown electronics giant's push to help shoppers imagine how products will look like in their homes. Courts Singapore and Ikea have also been exploring new ways to help customers better visualise things.

VIDEO

March treats

Tech journalist Lester Hio looks at some of the hottest gadgets unveiled this month. http://str.sg/oqLj

VIDEO

Sharp shooter

Rifle specialist Martina Veloso is aiming for glory at the Commonwealth Games. http://str.sg/oq2v

What it should have been

In a listing of food promotions carried in the Life Happenings pages yesterday, we said that the Blue Jasmine restaurant's Songkran buffet will include Hung Leh curry made with pork. This is incorrect. The restaurant is halal-certified.

In Thursday's report, "Some situations need Govt to step in, say dons", we said President Halimah Yacob's Facebook page was attacked by online trolls after her election last year. This is incorrect. Assistant Professor Liew Kai Khiun was referring to the election and Facebook page of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

We are sorry for the errors.