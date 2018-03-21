What's News: March 21, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

New law on bike-sharing

People caught parking shared bicycles illegally three times in a calendar year will be barred temporarily from renting them under a new law. Bike-sharing operators will have to apply for and be licensed by the Land Transport Authority and pay a licence fee.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Self-driving car kills woman

Ride-hailing company Uber has halted testing of its self-driving vehicles across North America after a woman was struck and killed by one of its cars in Tempe, Arizona. The vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the accident occurred. Tempe's police chief said it appeared that the vehicle was not at fault.

WORLD

Tech park opens in Batam

A new multi-million-dollar technology park in Batam was launched yesterday, aiming to bring digital entrepreneurs from the region together in an environment where its developers hope they can "work, live and play". The 100ha Nongsa Digital Park is Batam's first large-scale commercial project. It was mooted by Singapore-based Infinite Studios and developed by its parent, Citramas Group.

WORLD

BJP faces heat from allies

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seen an ally exit his coalition, while another has publicly complained of an "environment of distrust". In addition, the BJP has lost two crucial by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. Analysts say the signs point to parties gearing up for the 2019 general election.

OPINION

Reason for US protectionism

What is driving President Donald Trump's surge towards United States protectionism that is threatening a global trade war? Electoral calculations play a large part, says Linda Lim.

HOME

Cheaper durians as prices fall

Have your fill of the king of fruits as prices for durians took a tumble by as much as 40 per cent within a month, thanks to a bumper crop. Popular varieties of the fruit, like the Mao Shan Wang, are now going for $12 to $20 per kg, down from $20 to $28 last month.

HOME

Space to keep kids safe

Safe Space, the third child protection specialist centre set up by the Ministry of Social and Family Development, was officially opened yesterday. The centre in Yishun Central helps children under 16 who are victims or witnesses of domestic violence.

BUSINESS

15 bids for Holland Road site

A state tender for a plum 99-year leasehold commercial and residential site in Holland Road closed yesterday, attracting a whopping 15 bids. Some developers placed more than one bid with different proposals for the site - to boost their chances of clinching the site under the dual-envelope concept and price tender mode.

SPORT

Best bowlers for Asian Games

The Singapore Bowling Federation (SBF) has clarified its selection policy for the Asian Games squad, saying that its best keglers will head to Indonesia in August. Last month, The Straits Times reported on the uncertainty surrounding the selection process. The SBF's decision has been met with approval from the Singapore National Olympic Council and the Singapore Sport Institute.

LIFE

New CEO for Esplanade

Esplanade Co's assistant chief executive officer Yvonne Tham is moving into the top role, as current chief executive Benson Puah steps down after 20 years at the helm.

A new theatre being built, said Ms Tham, will enable Esplanade to showcase a wider range of shows and to commission more works with Singapore artists and regional partners.

Straits Times Digital





VIDEO

New high

Pacific Mansion in River Valley goes for $980 million in second-biggest collective sale. str.sg/oTEE

VIDEO

10,000 steps

Magic number for fitness or marketing ruse? str.sg/oTzV