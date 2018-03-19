What's News: Mar 19, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Third-party charge protection

There will be more safeguards to protect Singtel customers from being billed for third-party mobile services that they had not signed up for. Singtel, M1 and StarHub have received complaints about customers being charged for unsolicited services.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Fewer babies out of wedlock

There were 836 babies born to Singaporean unwed mothers last year, a slight dip from the 843 babies born in 2016. MP Louis Ng, who had asked for data, said this would allay concerns people had that giving single mums the benefits that married women enjoy would lead to more unwed mothers.

WORLD

Trump-Mueller battle looms

US President Donald Trump yesterday continued his attacks on the probe into Russian meddling during his election campaign, after his lawyer John Dowd called last Saturday for special counsel Robert Mueller (photo) to shut down the collusion probe. Mr Trump's tweets - claiming Mr Mueller's team had "13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters" - are a growing sign that he has lost patience with the investigation.

WORLD

Race to clean up Thai fishing

Thailand is racing to deal with illegal practices in its fishing industry ahead of an inspection by the European Commission. It could face a ban on its fishery exports to the EU if it fails to show progress in tracking vessels, documenting migrant labour and using environmentally friendly fishing methods.

OPINION

Transforming criminal justice

Singapore's criminal justice system now strikes a better balance between preventing crime and fairness to the accused. But there also has to be respect for the roles of the courts, defence, prosecution and law enforcement agencies.

HOME

Protection panels for bikers

Horizontal panels will be added below guard rails at road bends to cushion motorcyclists who hit guard rails after skidding. This will prevent them from sliding off the road. Accident statistics show that out of every 25 road users who died, nine were motorcyclists.

HOME

Brolly sharing expands

Umbrella-sharing scheme Sharella has been expanded to JTC's one-north complex: at pedestrian crossings between Fusionopolis One and JTC LaunchPad Block 79, and between Centros, Helios and Matrix at Biopolis.

BUSINESS

Boost for S$ bond market

Bankers believe the collective sales fever could breathe life back into the Singdollar bond market. From Jan 1 to March 15, $5.4 billion worth of bonds were issued, up 13.9 per cent compared with the same period last year. Bankers say that going to the bond market could be one way of financing developers' collective sales purchases.

SPORT

United win but get an earful

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hammered his team for a lack of personality, class and desire, despite their reaching the FA Cup semi-finals after beating Brighton 2-0 in a lacklustre game last Saturday. The only ones who avoided stinging criticism were Nemanja Matic, who set up the opener and netted the second, and young Scott McTominay.



ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



LIFE

Breaking the mould

Forget small, pretty and cute. Some of the artworks by New-York based Singaporean artist Wee Hong Ling (above) are forged from steel. A former Nasa scientist, she aims to break gender stereotypes about the kind of artwork women artists produce. Some of her works are on display at The Private Museum in Waterloo Street.

Straits Times Digital

WEB SPECIAL

Snooze and lose?

Sleeping habits come under scrutiny on World Sleep Day. http://str.sg/oTsu

INTERACTIVE

State of play

All you need to know about Malaysia's upcoming general election. str.sg/msiaGEchart