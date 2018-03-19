What's News: Mar 19, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS
There will be more safeguards to protect Singtel customers from being billed for third-party mobile services that they had not signed up for. Singtel, M1 and StarHub have received complaints about customers being charged for unsolicited services.
TOP OF THE NEWS
There were 836 babies born to Singaporean unwed mothers last year, a slight dip from the 843 babies born in 2016. MP Louis Ng, who had asked for data, said this would allay concerns people had that giving single mums the benefits that married women enjoy would lead to more unwed mothers.
WORLD
US President Donald Trump yesterday continued his attacks on the probe into Russian meddling during his election campaign, after his lawyer John Dowd called last Saturday for special counsel Robert Mueller (photo) to shut down the collusion probe. Mr Trump's tweets - claiming Mr Mueller's team had "13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters" - are a growing sign that he has lost patience with the investigation.
WORLD
Thailand is racing to deal with illegal practices in its fishing industry ahead of an inspection by the European Commission. It could face a ban on its fishery exports to the EU if it fails to show progress in tracking vessels, documenting migrant labour and using environmentally friendly fishing methods.
OPINION
Singapore's criminal justice system now strikes a better balance between preventing crime and fairness to the accused. But there also has to be respect for the roles of the courts, defence, prosecution and law enforcement agencies.
HOME
Horizontal panels will be added below guard rails at road bends to cushion motorcyclists who hit guard rails after skidding. This will prevent them from sliding off the road. Accident statistics show that out of every 25 road users who died, nine were motorcyclists.
HOME
Umbrella-sharing scheme Sharella has been expanded to JTC's one-north complex: at pedestrian crossings between Fusionopolis One and JTC LaunchPad Block 79, and between Centros, Helios and Matrix at Biopolis.
BUSINESS
Bankers believe the collective sales fever could breathe life back into the Singdollar bond market. From Jan 1 to March 15, $5.4 billion worth of bonds were issued, up 13.9 per cent compared with the same period last year. Bankers say that going to the bond market could be one way of financing developers' collective sales purchases.
SPORT
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hammered his team for a lack of personality, class and desire, despite their reaching the FA Cup semi-finals after beating Brighton 2-0 in a lacklustre game last Saturday. The only ones who avoided stinging criticism were Nemanja Matic, who set up the opener and netted the second, and young Scott McTominay.
LIFE
Forget small, pretty and cute. Some of the artworks by New-York based Singaporean artist Wee Hong Ling (above) are forged from steel. A former Nasa scientist, she aims to break gender stereotypes about the kind of artwork women artists produce. Some of her works are on display at The Private Museum in Waterloo Street.
Straits Times Digital
WEB SPECIAL
Snooze and lose?
Sleeping habits come under scrutiny on World Sleep Day. http://str.sg/oTsu
INTERACTIVE
State of play
All you need to know about Malaysia's upcoming general election. str.sg/msiaGEchart