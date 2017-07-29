What's News: July 29, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Punishment for drink drivers

First-time drink drivers who cause injury and damage may face jail time under new sentencing guidelines spelt out yesterday. The jail sentence will depend on the severity of injury or damage, and the culpability of the driver. For cases of very serious harm and high culpability, jail time ranges from four to six months.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Good signs for labour market

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Singaporeans and permanent residents came down in the second quarter of this year, figures from the Manpower Ministry showed yesterday. There were also fewer layoffs, though total employment fell as well. Economists cautioned that the positive signs do not mean that the labour market is out of the woods.

WORLD

Japanese minister quits

Defence Minister Tomomi Inada has resigned over a scandal relating to the cover-up of Japanese troops' daily activity logs while on a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. Foreign Minister Fumio Kishada will now also serve as defence chief.

WORLD

HK 'can learn from S'pore'

Ms Carrie Lam, who will be in Singapore next week on her first official trip abroad as Hong Kong Chief Executive, said her government needs to intervene more on the domestic front to compete with other economies. She said this is where Hong Konghas "a lot to learn from Singapore".

OPINION

Report card on S'pore biotech

Questions about whether Singapore is getting bang for its buck in biotech arise from time to time. Mr Lim Chuan Poh - the chairman of the agency in charge, A*Star - discloses some biotech research and commercial successes.

HOME

6 schools scrap tests for DSA

Six popular secondary schools have done away with general academic ability tests for direct school admission (DSA), a year before the new rules kick in next year. The tests assessed general reasoning and problem-solving skills.

HOME

Exercise screenings, anyone?

To get people to take charge of their own health, visitors to community sports centres will soon be able to use Active Health Labs to determine the physical activity that suits them and sign up for exercise programmes. A prototype of the lab will be at Our Tampines Hub from Aug 6 until the end of the year.

BUSINESS

ViewQwest's $3m security boost

Internet service provider ViewQwest will invest up to $3 million over the next two years in a security operations centre here, in a bid to take on the lucrative cyber-security market.

The move will help ViewQwest secure bigger clients and pit itself against larger rivals Singtel, StarHub and M1.

SPORT

Title defence on Conte's mind

Antonio Conte is paying "great attention" to Chelsea's looming title defence in the new English Premier League season that gets under way next month.

Despite spending around €130 million (S$207 million) to bolster their squad, the Blues will be constantly reminded by their manager to find fresh focus, because he says "this season is a different story".

LIFE

S'pore student on Sing! China

Another Singapore representative has found a mentor on the popular Chinese televised singing contest Sing! China.

Curley Gao, 18, earned praise from Taiwanese Mandopop superstar Jay Chou, but she chose Chinese singer Na Ying as her mentor in the competition.

INTERACTIVE

NDP moments

Which is your most memorable National Day Parade (NDP)? Check out our interactive timeline of NDPs through the years. str.sg/ndptimeline

VIDEO

Savouring Singapore

Eating kueh and learning to tarik kopi (pull coffee) are on the to-do list for stars from visiting football teams Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. http://str.sg/4Dr7