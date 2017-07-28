What's News: July 28, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Changes to data privacy laws

There will be a public consultation on proposed changes to the Personal Data Protection Act to keep in step with the changing digital landscape. Suggestions include making it mandatory for firms to report personal data breaches to affected customers.

Suit 'could affect WP support'

The Workers' Party risks losing support if party leaders do not handle well the civil lawsuit filed against them by the Aljunied- Hougang Town Council, political observers said. Meanwhile, residents have mixed views on the lawsuit, with some calling for transparency.

Bhutan at centre of stand-off

With no sign of India and China stepping back from their military stand-off on the Himalayan plateau, some analysts believe the stand-off is really about Bhutan, India's closest ally in the region. Both Bhutan and China claim the Doklam Plateau. Indian analysts say Beijing is trying to prompt the kingdom to establish official ties with China, a move that would annoy India.

Japanese minister to quit

Japan's Defence Minister Tomomi Inada is expected to resign today over the suspected cover-up of information relating to a United Nations peacekeeping mission. A former defence minister has already been lined up to take her place, media reports said.

Deceptive lull in S. China Sea

China looks poised for an extended period of dominance in the South China Sea, but what looks like a lull in tensions may be deceptive, writes Associate Editor Ravi Velloor. The response from Indonesia and outside powers, including India and Australia, bears watching.

ITE staff to pay parking fees

Staff at all three Institute of Technical Education campuses will have to pay season parking rates of $80 to $110 per month from October. Nanyang Polytechnic staff and students will also be charged the same amount. Other polytechnics will follow suit.

More help for the disabled

More people with disabilities will qualify for taxi subsidies of up to 80 per cent with the Ministry of Social and Family Development raising the monthly per capita income threshold from $1,800 to $2,600. Changes were also made to the scheme for disabled driver labels.

High bid for Serangoon site

A joint venture between Keppel Land and Wing Tai Holdings lead the field in a fiercely competitive 16-horse race for a private residential site in Serangoon North Avenue 1. The venture lodged an aggressive bid of $446.28 million, or about $964.8 per sq ft per plot ratio, for the government land sales plot.

Quah fails to make semis

Despite breaking his own national record in the 200m backstroke heats at the world championships in Budapest yesterday, Quah Zheng Wen failed to qualify for the semi-finals. His next race is the 100m butterfly today, the event in which Joseph Schooling is making a bid to add the world title to his resume.

Jolie puts family, health first

After filing for divorce from actor Brad Pitt last year, actress Angelina Jolie has put movie-making on hold to become a better mother. She said in an interview with Vanity Fair released on Wednesday that her life is now focused on looking after her health and her children.

