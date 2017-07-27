What's News: July 27, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

June factory output up 13.1%

Singapore's industrial output last month easily trumped forecasts, with a resurgent electronics sector leading the charge. Growth shot up 13.1 per cent over the same month last year - the biggest year-on-year rise this year and the 11th consecutive month of increase.

Mandatory insurance for docs?

Although the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) has the right to require doctors here to have insurance coverage, it has not exercised it. Now, SMC and the Ministry of Health are together studying if insurance coverage, which can protect against claims by patients, should be compulsory.

WORLD

Big battle over US healthcare

The Republican Party won a narrow vote on Tuesday to open debate on repealing the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

But the Senate is set for a bruising battle over the future of America's healthcare system after the party's most comprehensive plan to replace Obamacare fell short of the votes needed to pass.

The proposal was the first of dozens the party plans to table for voting through the week.

Manila to consult neighbours

The Philippines tried to reassure its South-east Asian neighbours yesterday about its proposal to partner China in oil and gas exploration in the disputed South China Sea, promising to consult them on any plans. Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano said any joint venture in its waters would also have to adhere to its laws.

OPINION

Mother tongues: Walk the talk

Recent gaffes in Chinese and Tamil messages have made some question how seriously the authorities take mother tongue languages. This is a matter officials should do more than pay lip service to, says Ho Ai Li.

HOME

New move to help diabetics

From September, 400 diabetic patients at the National University Hospital will receive their test results for their blood sugar and cholesterol levels by mail a week before their consultation. This is to empower patients to better manage their condition.

HOME

Hail a cab, pay with GrabNow

Grab users will be able to use GrabNow mobile payment for street-hailed taxis from SMRT, Premier, Prime and Trans-Cab by the second half of August. The app allows for cashless payment of metered rides on taxis displaying GrabNow decals.

BUSINESS

City Plaza collective sale AGM

Collective-sales fever is spilling into the commercial sector as many City Plaza owners prepare for their first annual general meeting in years on Saturday to discuss a sale with a possible price tag as high as $1 billion. The 18-storey freehold building near Paya Lebar MRT station was completed in 1972 and is known for its wholesale shops.

SPORT

Japan swimmers make waves

Long-term vision and a funding boost are paying off for Japanese swimming. The squad won seven medals, including two golds, at last year's Rio Olympics and three golds at the last World Championships. The swimmers are determined to make a splash at the current world event in Hungary and even more so at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

LIFE

ST photos tell S'pore stories

Fondly known as Uncle Bread in the Serangoon Gardens and Seletar Hills Estate community, Mr Foo Kee See, 78, ran a mobile provision shop for over 50 years. His story is among the more than 90 works of Home In Focus, a weekly visual story feature in The Straits Times, that will be presented at a month-long photo exhibition.

Straits Times Digital

INTERACTIVE GRAPHICS

Tour the new T4

Take a 360-degree tour of Changi's Terminal 4 to see all the self-service facilities and cool features. str.sg/t4-360

VIDEO

In a troubled land

"I feel traumatised but my trauma is not unique," says Dr Wee Teck Young of his more than 10 years in war-torn Afghanistan. str.sg/wardoc