What's News: July 22, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Power grid overhaul planned

Singapore's power distribution system could see its most ambitious overhaul a decade from now, following research on a new Grid 2.0 power system. This new grid aims to consolidate gas, solar and thermal energy into a single intelligent network.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Marawi fight 'could spread'

The terror network that is battling Philippine forces in Marawi may be preparing militants for similar attacks elsewhere in South-east Asia, according to a new report. The Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict said the conflict could increase the risk of strikes in other Philippine cities as well as in Indonesia and Malaysia.

WORLD

China tightens Net control

China has tightened control over the Internet via measures to wall off content it deems undesirable. At least one telco has been asked to block virtual private networks that can circumvent its Internet censorship mechanism, while online news providers were ordered to strengthen self-censorship, days after WhatsApp was partially blocked in the country.

WORLD

DAP okays leadership revote

Malaysia's Democratic Action Party has agreed to re-elect its national leadership but under protest, in the face of allegations of irregularities in its 2013 internal polls. The Chinese-dominated opposition party may file a legal challenge next week against the government's order to retake party polls.

OPINION

Way forward for S'pore politics

Political change is difficult and yet necessary in Singapore, writes Professor Kishore Mahbubani. He suggests a committee to figure out the best path forward, given the importance of political participation in realising citizens' potential.

HOME

Safe vending machine meals

VendFest, an exhibition of nine food-vending operators at Tampines 1, saw the launch of a set of guidelines by the Government to help ensure food safety and good hygiene practices, such as maintaining hot food above 60 deg C, even during transport, to restrict bacterial growth.

HOME

Maid jailed a year for theft

An Indonesian maid who worked for celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee was yesterday sentenced to a year in jail for stealing more than $40,000 worth of items from his Oceanfront @ Sentosa Cove apartment between February and May.

BUSINESS

CMT to optimise use of malls

Amid challenging times in the retail sector, CapitaLand Mall Trust's manager is exploring ways to optimise operations across the malls in its portfolio in anticipation of a pickup in the economy. They include reviewing the tenant mix for some malls and doing property refurbishment where needed, it said yesterday as it reported fairly flat second-quarter results.

SPORT

Schoolings in Budapest

Unlike the 2015 Swimming World Championships in Kazan, Joseph Schooling will have both his parents watching him at the world titles in Budapest. "I am really excited that both of them are here," said Schooling. "I look forward to a good start to the championships," said the US-based swimmer, whose first event is the 50m fly heats tomorrow.

LIFE

Goodman costlier to rent now

Arts housing in Goodman Arts Centre has become more expensive, and some artists there are feeling the pinch. The cost of renting a space at the centre has gone up 2 per cent since last month, to meet market rates for civic rentals in similar areas. Service charges will increase from Sept 1 as well, as subsidies are being cut.

VIDEO

Go ahead and Google

Do actors Ansel Elgort and Lily James, stars of heist thriller Baby Driver, read their own press? str.sg/babystars

VIDEO

Roads with history

Learn about Lim Chu Kang Road, which will be affected by the Tengah Air Base expansion, and four other heritage roads of Singapore. str.sg/heritagerds