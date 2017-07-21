What's News: July 21, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Tighter jackpot permit rules

From self-exclusion orders to expanding their social and recreational services to members, football and social clubs must now do more to receive permits for jackpot machines. The new slew of measures is to stop clubs that focus on jackpot machines as their primary objective.

Shipbuilder to halt payments

Malaysian shipbuilder Nam Cheong intends to "temporarily cease" all debt repayments, including a bond payment due this Sunday on $75 million, in order to conserve cash and avoid liquidation. The loss-making company has run up outstanding debts of RM1.84 billion (S$587 million) as at the end of March.

Erdogan on peace mission

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (pictured above) plans to play peacemaker on his upcoming tour of the Middle East, but his arrival is likely to complicate the upheaval between Qatar and its neighbours. While Mr Erdogan has some cards up his sleeve, everything ultimately depends on whether the Saudis and their regional allies are now keen to end the showdown.

Prospective ISIS chief killed

An Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighter tipped to be the group's next Malaysian chief in Syria has been killed in an air strike. Muhammad Fudhail Omar, 25, was poised to step into the shoes of Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, who was killed in April.

China's plans fair to Pakistan?

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor promises a massive upgrade to Pakistan's infrastructure. But Pakistan needs to examine the terms to make sure it won't lose out. China, too, has to ensure the terms are fair to Pakistan, says Ravi Velloor.

Creating inclusive workplaces

Employers of Singaporeans with disabilities shared their experiences at the inaugural Fostering Inclusion At The Workplace seminar yesterday. For example, Pan Pacific Hotel works with job coaches to create programmes tailored specifically to each employee with a disability.

Better health for older staff

With promising results from the last three years of workers getting healthier, a Government-led committee on workplace safety and health wants to expand its reach to mature workers such as security guards and cleaners.

AI key to boosting economy

Artificial intelligence (AI) could nearly double Singapore's annual economic growth rates by 2035, according to a report by consulting group Accenture, which noted that AI could help the country expand faster than major economies such as the United States, Germany, Britain and Japan.

Chelsea signing 'a good move'

Was Chelsea's record purchase of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata a wise move?

Yes, according to the Blues' left-back Marcos Alonso, who is convinced his Spanish compatriot will be a more than able replacement for out-of-favour striker Diego Costa. "It is time for him to show us what he can do here and hopefully score lots of goals," said Alonso.

Celeb couple to share screen

Fann Wong and Christopher Lee are acting together for the first time in a local drama, titled Doppelganger, since they tied the knot in 2009.

Previously, the celebrity couple had steered clear of romancing each other on set as Lee felt it would be awkward.

What it should have been

The report yesterday, "Get flat faster under two new schemes", said that applicants for the Re-offer of Balance Flats (ROF) sales mode will not be able to pick their desired flat location. In fact, ROF applicants can select their flats after they are shortlisted by computer ballot. We are sorry for the error.

