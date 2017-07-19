What's News: July 19, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Tengah Air Base to expand

Tengah Air Base will expand to house aircraft assets, operational flying and support squadrons, and other facilities from Paya Lebar Air Base. To make way, some 80,000 graves will be exhumed while six farms will be acquired or not have their leases renewed. The exercise will yield over 106ha of land - a quarter the size of Clementi town.

Civil Service to get new head

The Civil Service will get a new chief on Sept 1 . Mr Leo Yip will take over from outgoing chief Peter Ong, the Public Service Division announced. There will also be changes in three other permanent secretary posts - in the Transport, Home Affairs and Education ministries.

WORLD

Trumpcare Bill dropped

The Republican Party has abandoned efforts to pass a replacement for Obamacare after two more party senators announced opposition to the plan, which was drafted largely in secret. US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will instead seek a vote on a simple repeal, delayed by two years to give lawmakers time to seek a replacement.

Longer martial rule sought

President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Congress to extend martial rule in the southern Philippines, saying the rebellion in Marawi City will likely take till the end of the year to quell. Military chief General Eduardo Ano said five months would be "enough".

OPINION

Restraint-free care possible

A new nursing home's aim to not use physical restraints on its elderly residents marks a step forward in eldercare, writes Associate Professor Philip Yap Lin Kiat. The dementia ward he runs manages without restraints, thanks to a few small changes.

HOME

No outward sign of tree decay

There were no outward signs that the trunk of a 40m-tall tembusu tree that fell on Feb 11 at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, killing an Indian national, had decayed by up to 70 per cent, an arborist told a coroner's court. But he said the decay probably started long ago.

Chinese tourist spending soars

Spending by Chinese tourists here hit $3.52 billion, a 39 per cent, or nearly $1 billion, increase from 2015. That number is likely to rise this year after a survey found that Chinese travellers chose the island as their top destination in Asia-Pacific over the next 12 months.

BUSINESS

Singtel chief 'CEO of the Year'

The CapitaLand group of companies won the most gongs at the Singapore Corporate Awards last night, but it was Singtel that arguably stole the show with two big wins. The telco received special recognition for exemplary corporate governance, and its chief executive Chua Sock Koong was picked CEO of the Year in the large capitalisation category.

SPORT

94 for Asean Para Games

The Singapore National Paralympic Council has selected 94 Team Singapore athletes to compete in 11 sports at the upcoming 9th Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 17 to 23. Bowling has 17 representatives, while table tennis has 14 and swimming has 13.

Among the most recognisable names are swimmers Yip Pin Xiu and Theresa Goh.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



LIFE

Bets are on for a Jane Bond

With a woman, Jodie Whittaker, set to play sci-fi TV character Doctor Who for the first time in 54 years, British betting companies have cut the odds on a woman taking on another of the most famous fictional male roles - James Bond. Gillian Anderson (above) is the front runner to play a female 007.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

The mini series

In the first of a three-part video series, watch how local delights such as ang ku kueh are turned into miniature food sculptures. str.sg/minifood

VIDEO

Breaking poverty cycle

Social and Family Development Minister Tan Chuan-Jin talks about how the Government is taking steps to reduce inter-generational poverty. str.sg/tancj