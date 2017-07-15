What's News: July 15, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

One killed in viaduct collapse

A section of a new viaduct being built at Upper Changi Road East collapsed yesterday at 3.30am, killing a 31-year-old Chinese national and injuring 10 others. The 11 workers fell from a height of around 4m. Two remain in intensive care.

Software fix for MRT system

A software update installed yesterday should make for smoother rides for commuters on the North-South MRT line. Developed by French firm Thales, the update is to address some teething issues that surfaced during tests of the new signalling system, which led to ride disruptions.



PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



Trump, Macron hit it off

French President Emmanuel Macron and Mr Donald Trump marked France's national day yesterday at a military parade which clearly delighted the US President and showcased their warming relations. Mr Trump was often on his feet and applauding, while he and Mr Macron looked at ease in each other's company, leaning in to chat and touching each other on the shoulder.

Indonesia renames sea

Indonesia renamed the northern reaches of its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea the North Natuna Sea yesterday, the latest act of resistance by South-east Asian nations to China's territorial ambitions in the region. Part of the renamed sea is claimed by China under its contentious maritime boundary.

How to respond to threats

It is human to choose between fight or flight when facing physical threats, but non-physical threats - like those to one's reputation - require a different response, writes Professor David Chan.

Self-medication on the rise

Three major pharmacy chains here have seen increased sales of common pain-relief medication as more people in Singapore skip a visit to the doctor and self- medicate. Experts said people are relying on online self-diagnosis and non-prescription painkillers.

CJ's call to family lawyers

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon yesterday called on lawyers to work towards reducing conflict in family justice matters, including divorces. He outlined recent changes, including mandatory mediation and counselling for cases involving children under 21.

Boost for deep tech start-ups

Spring Singapore's investment arm is on the hunt for co-investment partners and will match their capital injections into business models built around proprietary technology or research. Up to half of the funds, or about $100 million, could be set aside for start-ups in urban solutions and sustainability, health and biomedical sciences, and advanced manufacturing and engineering.

Asean Schools Games on

About 1,650 student athletes and officials from the region gathered at the Singapore Indoor Stadium yesterday as Minister for Education (Schools) Ng Chee Meng declared the Asean Schools Games open. More than 600 performers from 25 participating schools, including a choir from Bedok South Secondary School, took part in the opening ceremony.



PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN



Bargain buys at factory outlet

A sprawling Harvey Norman factory outlet (above) opens today in Chai Chee Road, offering bargains for electronics, bedding and furniture. The 38,500 sq ft store stocks items at up to 90 per cent off usual prices. Items on sale include display sets and faulty items that have been repaired.

