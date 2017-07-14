What's News: July 14, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

S'pore Belt and Road pledge

Singapore will work with China to realise the full potential of the Belt and Road initiative, said Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean. One way to achieve it is to ensure the safe and free flow of goods overland and across the seas, including the Malacca and Singapore straits, he added. For this reason, "Singapore will continue to uphold this right of transit passage for ships and aircraft of all countries".

TOP OF THE NEWS

Higher intake of med students

In a bid to meet the growing healthcare needs of an ageing population and people living with chronic illnesses, the Health Ministry (MOH) has been working with the Education Ministry to train more medical students. MOH said the aim is to have an annual intake of 500 students by next year, a jump from 336 in 2011. The number of doctors here hit 12,967 last year.

WORLD

Britain publishes Repeal Bill

Britain published legislation yesterday to sever political, financial and legal ties with the European Union, an important step towards Brexit but one which the opposition said it would challenge. The Repeal Bill is central to the government's plan to exit the EU in 2019, repealing the treaty that first made Britain an EU member in 1972.

WORLD

Jho Low slams S'pore claims

Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho hit out at Singapore after its prosecutors said he had victimised the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund and received large sums of money traceable to it for his own benefit. Mr Low, also known as Jho Low, said the claims were "based on unfounded assumptions".

OPINION

How to boost S'pore football

The national football team has not deteriorated from the glory days of the past, writes Football Association of Singapore's Bernard Tan. To keep pace with other countries, more youngsters must be encouraged to play the game for the fun of it.

HOME

Cheap formula milk sales rise

More parents are switching to cheaper formula products, following government efforts to increase affordable options. Though nearly all sales in 2015 were for premium products, retailers said more customers were choosing less pricey brands.

HOME

13 nabbed over labour scam

The Ministry of Manpower on Wednesday arrested 13 people involved in a scam that uses shell companies to recruit workers from overseas for illegal employment here. Syndicates obtain the quota to employ foreign workers using "phantom local workers".

BUSINESS

Takeover bid for UE

A consortium led by Chinese developer Yanlord Land Group and Singapore landlord Perennial Real Estate Holdings has acquired a 33.5 per cent stake in United Engineers at $2.60 a share. It intends to make a mandatory general offer for the rest of the engineering, property development and hospitality firm at the same price.

SPORT

Honour for Schooling's coach

American swimming coach Eddie Reese, 76, who helped mastermind Joseph Schooling's historic Olympic gold at last year's Rio Olympics, has been named Coach of the Year. He was the only nominee in that category when the Singapore Sports Awards selection committees revealed the finalists for their achievements last year. Schooling is a nominee for the Sportsman of the Year category.

LIFE

Supreme effort for fashion

At least 300 people had gathered outside the Louis Vuitton outlet at Ion Orchard by 7am yesterday. Each hoped to get his or her hands on a ballot number to buy items from the luxury brand's limited-edition collaboration with New York-based streetwear label Supreme. The items go on sale at 10.30am today.

What it should have been

The editorial yesterday, "Giving war on terrorism the SAF edge", incorrectly said the Army Deployment Force of the Singapore Armed Forces was officially formed on July 12.

It was, in fact, formed last year.

We are sorry for the error.

