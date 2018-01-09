What's News: January 9, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Review of SkillsFuture case

An inter-agency task force will review how SkillsFuture Singapore was defrauded of nearly $40 million. Meanwhile, steps are being taken to strengthen the agency's fraud-detection system, including the installation of a data analytics system later this year.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Seoul to seek reunions

South Korea plans to bring up steps to ease military tensions and resume reunions of separated families during inter-Korean talks today in an attempt to push the rare dialogue beyond the Winter Olympics. The two estranged neighbours are slated to meet for the first time in two years at 9am Singapore time today at the truce village Panmunjom on South Korea's side of the border.



PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

Trump 'still angry' at Bannon

Mr Stephen Bannon's (above) apology for comments trashing the United States President's family that appeared in a new book are unlikely to tamp down Mr Donald Trump's anger at his former chief strategist. Trump aides indicate that the President has presented supporters of both men with a "him-or-me" choice. Mr Bannon now appears isolated not only from the White House, but also from some of his backers.

WORLD

Silk Road 'cannot be one-way'

French President Emmanuel Macron met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing yesterday on his first state visit to China. Earlier in the day, Mr Macron said China and Europe should work together on Mr Xi's signature Belt and Road Initiative, but warned that roads cannot be one-way.

OPINION

Why Asean matters to S'pore

Singaporeans should be more positive about Asean given the many benefits it offers - not just its huge market potential, but also the less immediately obvious ones, like peace, says Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh.

HOME

Spats between neighbours

There were 31 reported disputes between neighbours over the past three years which involved parties who had mental health conditions. Most recently, the actions of an elderly resident sparked concern, but she was said to pose no harm to herself or neighbours.

HOME

Ancient fault lines found

Power company SP Group discovered two ancient fault lines in Yishun and Jurong, created about 200 million years ago, while excavating tunnels 60m underground. But they pose no danger as Singapore is no longer in an active seismic zone.

BUSINESS

HK bourse eyes rule changes

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is considering rule changes aimed at increasing trading, according to chief executive officer Charles Li.

Rebates to market makers, simplified rules for using collateral across multiple positions and the removal or reduction of stamp duty charges are among measures being considered.

SPORT

Adam, Shahul relish big test

Adam Swandi and Shahul Rayyan are aware of the high standards and expectations at Albirex Niigata, but they cannot wait to take the plunge.

They are the first two Singaporeans to join the two-time S-League football champions. Midfielder Adam was drawn by their professionalism, while for goalkeeper Shahul, it was the club's work ethic.



PHOTO: PIANO ISLAND FESTIVAL



LIFE

New piano festival in town

Singaporean pianist Wang Congyu (above), 26, and his French wife Julie Lu, 28, have put $80,000 of their savings into the inaugural Piano Island Festival, which opens today and runs until next Monday. There will be masterclasses, recitals, lectures as well as a competition for young pianists.

WEB SPECIAL

What to do in a flood

Intense rainfall caused flash floods in at least nine areas in eastern Singapore yesterday morning. Here are some precautions to take. str.sg/oJ8m

VIDEO

Underground bike parking

Watch how SecureMyBike, Singapore's first automated underground parking system for two-wheelers, works. str.sg/oJMG