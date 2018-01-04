What's News: January 4, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Stopping young re-offenders

Down, but still too high. That is the assessment of Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development, on the number of juveniles who get into trouble again with the law. An inter-ministerial committee will be set up to give greater support to these troubled youngsters. "It is not just numbers, these are lives you are talking about," said Mr Lee. "So, we shouldn't rest on our laurels."

US warns Pakistan of aid cut

The United States has accused Pakistan of playing a "double game" on fighting terrorism, and warned Islamabad it would have to do more if it wanted to maintain US aid worth US$255 million (S$339 million). The White House said it would likely announce action to pressure Pakistan within days.

WORLD

Growing pressure on Thai PM

As Thailand edges towards its fourth year under military rule amid hints that a promised November election may be delayed, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is facing growing pressure to justify his continued rule. Meanwhile, King Maha Vajiralongkorn's assertive control over palace affairs has also raised questions over the relationship between the monarchy and the military.

WORLD

Aussies act on drownings

With beaches and waterways packed for the Australian summer, the authorities have warned of the risk of drowning, mainly for foreign visitors and students. Australia has recorded 29 fatal drownings since Dec 1 last year. A few universities have started water safety programmes and free swimming lessons foroverseas students.

OPINION

Taxing the digital economy

New rules to tax e-commerce and digital services will level the playing field for bricks-and-mortar and online shops, and local and overseas suppliers, says senior tech correspondent Irene Tham.

HOME

Errant PMD users face action

Within an hour, a Straits Times team observed six personal mobility device (PMD) users riding in Geylang Road and Sims Avenue. One of them even zipped across four lanes, ahead of vehicular traffic. Such errant PMD users will face stiffer penalties from Jan 15.

HOME

BlueSG's electric cars a hit

In the first three weeks of operation in Singapore, electric car-sharing service BlueSG has seen more than 3,300 people signing up and 5,000 rentals made. The service has 80 battery-powered hatchbacks available for hire and 32 charging locations.

BUSINESS

Capitol Singapore deal inked

A deal inked yesterday after years of litigation over Capitol Singapore - which was deadlocked as ties soured between the shareholders - is expected to result in units of Mr Pua Seck Guan's Perennial Real Estate and Chesham Properties, an affiliate of Mr Kwee Liong Seen's Pontiac Land, parting ways, and one of them owning the entire project.

SPORT

Scholarship for S'pore sailor

National sailor Amanda Ng has become the first recipient of the Deloitte Singapore Scholarship for elite athletes, receiving a financial boost of $20,000. The 23-year-old Singapore Management University accountancy undergraduate has also been assured of full-time employment as an audit and assurance associate by Deloitte once she completes her degree in December.

LIFE

Oldman's finest hour yet

In the movie Darkest Hour (above), actor Gary Oldman takes on the role of Winston Churchill, Britain's iconic World War II prime minister, for which he has been nominated for a Golden Globe. Making the film, he says, proved the most difficult role of his 35-year career.

VIDEO

Generation grit

Mr Thomas Liao, 30, was a gangster and drug trafficker a decade ago. But he turned his life around in prison, and is now a social worker. str.sg/oJ4G

WEB SPECIAL

Cheat sheet for 2018

To start this year right, here are some tips on eating better, staying healthy, keeping safe while travelling and creating the conditions for happiness. str.sg/oJJu