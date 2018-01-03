What's News: January 3, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Fine, jail for errant PMD users

Personal mobility device (PMD) users caught riding on public roads will face fines of up to $2,000 or a jail term of three months, in addition to having their devices impounded. The Land Transport Authority is taking a tougher stance against offenders following an increase in the number of users flouting the law and in PMD-related incidents.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Prices for private homes up

The Urban Redevelopment Authority released flash estimates showing private residential home prices rose 0.7 per cent in the three months to Dec 31 last year. This followed a similar 0.7 per cent increase in the previous quarter. Prices appreciated 1 per cent for the whole of last year, in contrast to the 3.1 per cent decline in 2016.



Schools remained shut in Johor and Pahang due to floods caused by heavy rain over the past few days. PHOTO: FOTOBERNAMA



WORLD

1,000 evacuated in Malaysia

More than 1,000 people have been evacuated and schools have stayed closed in Johor and Pahang due to floods brought about by downpours over the past few days. The weatherman has warned of more rain to come as part of the annual north-east monsoon.

WORLD

Asean-India forum in S'pore

The Indian diaspora's contribution in South-east Asia will be marked with a two-day conference in Singapore this weekend. The Asean-India Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be attended by top Singapore and Indian leaders as well as dozens of leading Indian businessmen.

OPINION

Developing ethical companies

While many companies have policies against corruption, they are insufficient deterrents, especially when doing business in places where graft is rife. But there are other means that can reinforce the barriers against bribery, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

HOME

Fewer on kidney waiting list

The number of people waiting for a kidney transplant last year fell to fewer than half of that 10 years ago. In June, there were 253 on the waiting list for a kidney, compared with 563 in 2007. This is partly because many have become too old or ill to undergo the procedure.

HOME

Banker held liable for returns

A private banker who guaranteed the returns on a client's $6 million investment has been held liable by the High Court for the money. Karl Liew, a bankrupt, was sued by Mr Alan Zhou for breaching the personal guarantees and misleading him into making the investments.

BUSINESS

CEOs here upbeat on growth

Asean chief executives have become less confident about global growth - as well as the outlook for their own countries - compared with a year earlier.

But Singapore bucked this trend, with company heads here more upbeat about prospects than their global and Asean peers, according to an annual survey by professional services firm KPMG.

SPORT

Stars in doubt for Aussie Open

Lingering hip problems forced tennis' former world No. 1 Andy Murray to pull out of the Brisbane International yesterday, hours after Wimbledon champion and world No. 2 Garbine Muruguzu retired with leg cramps in her opening match. Other big names racing to get fit for the Australian Open are Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



LIFE

Flying without entertainment

Airlines have been shrinking their seats for a long time, aiming to reduce the weight of planes and squeeze in more passengers. Lately, some carriers have gone one step further in redesigning the seats - by taking away the seat-back screens.

VIDEO

Futuristic city

In the heart of Guangzhou, there is a convenience store with no staff. Elsewhere in the city, a company is working on a self-driving flying car. str.sg/ooVt

VIDEO

Racing legacy

Briton Chris Proffitt-White was a hero on the motor racing circuit in Singapore, winning the first Singapore Grand Prix at the Thomson Road circuit in September 1961. str.sg/ooz9