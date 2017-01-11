What's News: January 11, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Registration for e-bikes soon

Bicycles and personal mobility devices will soon be allowed on pedestrian walkways, with the Active Mobility Bill passed yesterday. In tandem with it, electric bicycles will need to be registered and have registration plates, as the Government seeks to clamp down on illegally modified devices.

TOP OF THE NEWS

More room in World Cup finals

World football governing body Fifa has approved an expansion of the World Cup finals to 48 teams - 16 groups of three nations - for 2026, in a bid to widen the game's global appeal and enrich its coffers. The move represents the first major change to the World Cup since the tournament was boosted from 24 to 32 teams for the 1998 finals.



The risk of conflicts between and within nations will reportedly rise in the next five years. PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

Risk of conflicts to rise: Report

A US intelligence report has warned that the risk of conflicts between and within nations will increase over the next five years to levels not seen since the Cold War.

Factors that have been cited include slower global growth, erosion of the post-World War II order, nationalism fuelled by anti-globalisation, a more assertive Russia and China, regional conflicts and terrorism.

WORLD

Call to reject hardliners

Former president Megawati Sukarnoputri has called on the "silent majority" to stand up to the rise of Muslim hardliners in Indonesia. She also showed solid support for President Joko Widodo at the Indonesian Democratic Party - Struggle's 44th anniversary celebrations.

OPINION

Guarding against rentier tilt

Fears that Singapore will become a rentier society, with productive work squeezed out by those who live off rental income, are understandable but do not seem to be borne out by data, writes business editor Lee Su Shyan.

HOME

New home for hospice

All 37 patients of palliative care provider Assisi Hospice were moved yesterday to a new building next to its old premises in Thomson Road . It features lush sofa seats in cosy corners, spacious dining halls and a playground, among other things.

HOME

Help for switch to rail sector

Older and mid-career workers considering the rail sector can turn to three new training programmes for station managers and engineers to make the switch. Applicants must have an engineering diploma or relevant qualification and have secured a job with rail operators.

BUSINESS

Residential site with a sea view

A plum residential site in Siglap Road, that was won by a Frasers Centrepoint consortium a year ago, will be launched for sale soon. Seaside Residences, an 843-unit, 99-year condominium development with a sea view, will go on sale at the end of April.



PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



SPORT

Early setback for Kerber

Angelique Kerber's build-up for next week's Australian Open suffered a setback, with the German tennis world No. 1 going down in straight sets to Russian Daria Kasatkina, 19, in the second round of the Sydney International yesterday. Kasatkina won 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 against 28-year-old Kerber.





