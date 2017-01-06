What's News: Jan 6, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Big cleanup after oil spill

The beaches in Changi, Punggol and Pasir Ris were the scene of major cleanups yesterday, after they were affected by an oil spill that occurred near a Johor port on Tuesday. More than 200 personnel went to work mopping up oil and bagging oil-stained sand.

$50m tech plan for airport

A new $50 million programme will explore how technology can improve Changi Airport operations. For instance, cameras and sensors are now at a taxi queue in Terminal 3 to gather data on the waiting times and number of people in line. The data can help both cab companies and commuters.

Graft case: More assets seized

More gold, cash and property deeds have been seized by the Malaysian authorities in fresh raids linked to a high-profile graft scandal involving the secretary-general of a federal ministry and his two sons.

The raids followed the arrest of Datuk Mohd Arif Abdul Rahman on Wednesday.

Jakarta downplays Aussie rift

Indonesia sought to play down a rift with Australia over "offensive" training materials found at a Perth army base. It also clarified that defence cooperation between the countries had not been terminated and that only a language training programme was suspended.

Bumpy ride ahead for Asia

It is early in the year but Asia is heading for a period of churn, writes Associate Editor Ravi Velloor. There is economic uncertainty hanging over China and India, geopolitical competition on the Korean peninsula, and risk arising from extremism and religious issues.

Driving against traffic flow

Are more motorists driving against the flow of traffic? At least five cases have come to light recently. But experts say it is also possible that there are simply more "eyes on the road", with dashboard cameras becoming a regular fixture on cars.

Dad introduced sons to meth

A man who taught his sons how to abuse methamphetamine or Ice was yesterday jailed for 11 years and given 10 strokes of the cane. Rosly Salim, 46, and his two sons, aged 19 and 20, took turns to smoke a bong in their Hougang home. The older son learnt how to smoke Ice after watching his father do it in 2015.

OCBC reviews UEL, WBL stakes

OCBC Bank and its Great Eastern Holdings arm have appointed Credit Suisse to help review their stakes in United Engineers (UEL) and its WBL Corp subsidiary. The announcement came yesterday after UEL shares surged nine cents to $2.66, drawing a query from the Singapore Exchange before trading was halted.

Spurs break Chelsea streak

Manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed Tottenham's heart and spirit after Dele Alli's double header gave them a massive English Premier League win over leaders Chelsea. The 2-0 result not only ended the Blues' bid to match Arsenal's 14-game record-winning run, but also put Spurs back in contention seven points back. It also cheered Liverpool, who trail Chelsea by five points.



TNP FILE PHOTO



Pornsak inks restaurant deal

TV host Pornsak Prajakwit has entered into a joint partnership with food and beverage firm Jus Delish Group, which now has a 60 per cent stake in his restaurant chain Porn's Sexy Thai Food. The firm paid a seven-figure sum for the partnership.

Gliding among mangroves

Work for kayaking leader Malvin Foo is helping others enjoy the natural beauty of Pulau Ubin.

http://str.sg/livingcity5

Old comic relief

A nostalgic look at Lao Fu Zi or Old Master Q, Dennis The Menace and other old-school comics at http://str.sg/oldcomics