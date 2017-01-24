What's News: Jan 24, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Town councils to have lift fund

All town councils must set aside a minimum of 14 per cent of their income in a dedicated Lift Replacement Fund from April 1. But they will get more government grants to help meet the cost, part of efforts to improve HDB lift performance and reliability.

TOP OF THE NEWS

More music for Thaipusam

Recorded religious songs will be broadcast along the 4km Thaipusam procession route at 23 points, up from nine last year. There will also be three stages where musicians will play traditional instruments during this year's Thaipusam procession, which takes place on Feb 9.

WORLD

Storms, tornadoes kill 18 in US

A dangerous weather system has left at least 18 people dead in the south of the United States, the majority of them in a mobile home park in Georgia. Dangerous conditions persist, with wind and flood warnings issued for Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and New York. Bad weather was also reported in other places around the world.

WORLD

China reports baby boom

China enjoyed a baby boom last year, with the most births since 2000 largely due to the relaxation of family planning policies in late 2015 allowing more to have a second child. There were 17.86 million babies born last year, a 7.9 per cent rise over the previous year.

OPINION

Real threat of North's missiles

Will Washington be less reliable in supporting Seoul and Tokyo against threats from North Korea, knowing that the North has intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capability? The wearing thin of the US' alliances is the real threat from the ICBMs, says Professor Hugh White.

HOME

Place in school after dad's post

A Facebook post by Aqil Nabil Maulid's father got the ball rolling for him to go to school. The eight-year-old, who has autism, was on the waiting list of a school until the post got the attention of the chief executive of Minds, who offered a place in another school.

HOME

Experts clash on how man died

A forensic pathologist, testifying in the culpable homicide trial of businessman Mark Tan Peng Liat, 30, said that the man's father may not have died from strangulation by his son. Instead, stress could also have contributed to the 67-year-old's death, he said.

BUSINESS

Amber Road site sold for $156m

A site in Amber Road that has housed a landscaping and nursery business for more than 30 years has been sold to property developer UOL for $156 million. The plot of about 70,000 sq ft at 45 Amber Road, which was owned by developer Sin Lian Huat, is sandwiched between two condominiums - The Shore Residences and The Sea View.

SPORT

Lakers crash in historic loss

The Los Angeles Lakers crashed to the heaviest defeat in the iconic National Basketball Association franchise's history on Sunday, slumping to a humiliating 122-73 loss on the road against the Dallas Mavericks.

The 16-time champions hit rock bottom in Dallas after a nightmarish first half that saw them trailing by 34 points.

LIFE

Seeing art in S'pore forests

Artist Chua Chye Teck, 43, has launched a book of photographs titled Beyond Wilderness, which features the forests around Singapore from Upper Peirce Reservoir to Coney Island.

VIDEO

Plight of bears

Bandung Zoo spokesman says all 11 sun bears are healthy despite criticisms that the animals are mistreated.

http://str.sg/bandungzoo

VIDEO

Trashy donations

Half-eaten biscuits and mouldy food. Charities waste time sifting through useless donated items.

http://str.sg/trashdonations