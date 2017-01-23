What's News: Jan 23, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Govt: Sand import not illegal

The Singapore Government has denied that it illegally imported sand from Cambodia, as alleged by Cambodian environmentalists. Singapore has ceased importing sand from Cambodia since last November.

Gap in protection of workers

A second case has emerged within a week, exposing a gap in the protection of migrant workers - it involves employers who fail to insure workers, refuse to compensate for injuries, or owe workers their salaries. Workers can go to court, but recovering the money may not always be easy.

China's 'tourist $ diplomacy'?

Taiwan and South Korea are feeling the pinch as China restricts the flow of tourists as a diplomatic lever to express its displeasure over their policies. While Taiwan has incurred Beijing's wrath over the election of pro-independence leader Tsai Ing-wen, South Korea has irked China with its plans to deploy a US anti-missile system.

China has not said it is limiting tourist numbers to the two places over political disputes.

Decision on cleric's fate

The Indonesian government is turning the tables on the leader of a hardline group, cleric Habib Rizieq Shihab, who masterminded recent protests against Jakarta's governor. The police are expected to determine today if he insulted the state ideology of Pancasila.

'Bromance' and US-Russia ties

How far will the "bromance" between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin go? Different strategic interests make it unlikely the two leaders' admiring words for each other will create a substantive change in US-Russia ties, says correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Many firms stick to SP Services

Only about a third of the 35,000 eligible commercial and industrial consumers have chosen to switch from SP Services to other electricity retailers as of the end of the third quarter last year, figures show. Some firms worry supply may be less reliable with a different retailer.

Daily cleaning in schools

All schools have implemented daily cleaning, with students taking part after assembly in the morning, in between lessons, before or after their recess breaks, or at the end of the school day. The Ministry of Education said it will help students cultivate good habits for life.

Hope for chips sector

Singapore's semiconductor industry has been stuck in a rut for the past few years but prospects are finally looking up.

Companies say they expect demand to improve this year, driven mainly by trends such as the release of new consumer electronic devices and the growing popularity of smart cars.

S'pore cyclists riding high

Singapore's women road cyclists won two gold medals and a silver at the Vita Green Cycling for Health Marathon Challenge in Hong Kong yesterday.

Serene Lee and Luo Yiwei finished first and second respectively in the Elite Female 1 criterium race for competitors aged 19 to 39, while Jeynelle Lee won the Elite Female 2 category for competitors aged 40 to 60.

Jude Law plays pope on TV

British actor Jude Law plays a pope in the unlikeliest role of his career. The Young Pope imagines the Machiavellian world of Vatican politics in a 10-part television series, which airs on Mondays on the FX channel.

