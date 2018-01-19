What's News: Jan 19, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Review of Employment Act

The Ministry of Manpower is reviewing the Employment Act and wants feedback on its proposed changes. One change being considered involves professionals, managers and executives, who earn more than $4,500 a month, being able to access, by law, basic rights such as paid sick leave and redress for wrongful dismissals.

Fewer COEs for next 3 months

The overall monthly certificates of entitlement (COE) supply will shrink by 1.1 per cent to 8,544 for the February-April quota. This means car buyers will have fewer COEs to vie for in the first quota affected by the new zero vehicle allowable growth rate. The COE supply will rise marginally for bigger cars, commercial vehicles and motorcycles.

WORLD

Facebook probe over Brexit

Facebook is launching a probe into whether Russian propagandists coordinated a disinformation campaign around the 2016 Brexit vote. The firm is coming under pressure as reports emerge of social media being used as a Trojan horse for political propaganda designed to manipulate the public.

Tokyo-Canberra military ties

While the North Korean threat loomed large, a meeting between the leaders of Japan and Australia bore the undercurrents of China's growing sphere of influence and doubts over the US' commitment in the region. These factors are said to have pushed Tokyo and Canberra closer together militarily.

OPINION

Too soon to talk of peace

There is a buzz over signs of a thaw between North and South Korea. But talk of joint appearances at the Winter Olympics and the like should not be mistaken for peace in the peninsula, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

UberFlash hits the road

UberFlash, the new service that promises faster rides by matching commuters with the nearest UberX private-hire car or ComfortDelgro taxi, will start today. Fares for the service will be based on dynamic pricing, where rides will cost more during periods of high demand.

HOME

Support for grieving widows

Widows can find comfort with Wishine, the first structured programme here to help women cope with their grief. Developed by The National Council of Social Service and Wicare Support Group for widows, Wishine was started in September and is free of charge.

BUSINESS

Machines sold out of bitcoins

Bitcoin machines at Ducatus Cafe in Robinson Road and Tiong Bahru Plaza were sold out of the cryptocurrency yesterday as enthusiasts piled in after prices fell more than 23 per cent this week. It tumbled to below US$10,000 on Wednesday, prompting some to snap up the digital currency at ATM machines islandwide yesterday.

SPORT

Weather and Hsieh on the boil

Reigning Wimbledon women's champion Garbine Muguruza found the steaming Australian Open courts as hot to handle yesterday as Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-wei - the third seed succumbing 6-7 (1-7), 4-6. And two former winners Angelique Kerber and Maria Sharapova have set up a massive third-round clash.

LIFE

Ex-beauty queen on the go

Unlike many other beauty queens who have quietly faded into oblivion, 2012 Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo today has more than two million followers on Instagram, three movies slated for release this year and a restaurant she opened last year with her family.

Sky-high thrill

The Republic of Singapore Air Force's flypast this year will include unmanned aerial vehicles for the first time. http://str.sg/o3X5

Post truth

"Truth is making a comeback," says The Post director Steven Spielberg. http://str.sg/o32z

What it should have been

Our report on Jan 9 , "Indranee cites CPIB record", stated that former National Kidney Foundation (NKF) chief executive T.T. Durai was charged in 2006 with intending to deceive the NKF over two payments he approved.

Clarification note: One of the two charges against Mr Durai, relating to a payment, was subsequently dropped.