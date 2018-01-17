What's News: Jan 17, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

S'pore, KL sign rail-link pact

An MRT train every eight minutes for Singaporeans and Malaysians to hop on when they want to get to the other side of the border. By the end of 2024, this will become a reality after the signing of a legally binding agreement for the Rapid Transit System Link. Other bilateral projects include schemes to increase the water levels in Linggiu Reservoir.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Demand for ringgit dips

Malaysia's stronger trade performance and higher oil prices have helped raise the ringgit against the Singdollar. In Singapore, this has led to a decreased demand for the currency among some money changers and people who often travel across the Causeway.

Malaysians here said they still gain from a good conversion rate.

WORLD

Russia slams missile system

Russia has blasted a decision by Japan to deploy a new United States-made land-based missile system, prompting Japanese defence chief Itsunori Onodera to reassure Moscow that the new Aegis Ashore system would "purely be for defensive purposes". But Moscow's concerns "cannot be dismissed as paranoia", says an expert.

WORLD

Manila moves to shut Rappler

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte came under fire yesterday from journalists and human rights activists, after regulators moved to shut down Rappler, a leading online news outlet critical of his brutal war against drugs. A defiant Mr Duterte said he "never had a hand" in the decision, but admitted going after other media organisations.

OPINION

Global tide against graft

Companies that bribe do so at greater peril than before, as laws and enforcement agencies go global, and a new wave of anti-corruption activists expose such practices, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

HOME

No lifts at Golden Mile Tower

It has been a bit of a climb for workers at the 22-storey Golden Mile Tower after the last working lift there broke down. Two of the four lifts have been closed for upgrading. The third lift stopped working two weeks ago, leaving just one lift, which broke down last Thursday.

HOME

New high in mediation cases

The Singapore Mediation Centre had a record number of cases last year and handled a record high of $2.7 billion in disputed sums. The centre saw 538 matters filed for mediation, an 8 per cent increase from the previous year, with 465 of them eventually mediated.

BUSINESS

Call to tweak labour policies

Professional services firm KPMG has joined a growing chorus calling for more flexible manpower policies to help companies go digital. The firm's Budget recommendations include a suggestion to allow firms to hire more foreigners - especially in fast-growing sectors such as cyber security and data analytics.

SPORT

Durant key in Warriors' win

The Golden State Warriors compounded the Cleveland Cavaliers' woes with a 118-108 victory on the Cavs' home turf. Kevin Durant scored 32 points for the Warriors as Golden State completed back-to-back wins over their archrivals following their 99-92 win on Christmas Day. In contrast, the Cavs missed 17 of 23 shots in the final quarter of the pulsating clash.



ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



LIFE

Concert by xinyao pioneer

Singer-songwriter Liang Wern Fook (above) will be performing at a charity concert on May 26. The Singaporean xinyao pioneer, 53, said: "I had a concert three years ago and was very happy with it... This year, I feel it is worth having another concert for a good cause." All ticket sale proceeds and funds raised will be donated to charities and non-profit organisations.

