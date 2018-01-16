What's News: Jan 16, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Symbols of S'pore-KL ties

Marina One in Marina Bay was officially opened by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Duo at Ophir-Rochor district was lit up for its official opening. The two developments are the outcome of a historic pact between Singapore and Malaysia in 2010 after a 20-year impasse over railway land.

Deferred prosecution mooted

Deferred prosecution agreements could be offered to corporations as long as they comply with specific requirements, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said during a dialogue with lawyers. The new framework is one of several proposed amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code and Evidence Act.

WORLD

Japan-China ties hit a snag

The unprecedented entry of a Chinese advanced stealth nuclear submarine into waters near islets contested by Japan and China in the East China Sea has jeopardised tentative moves to improve bilateral ties. Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera yesterday slammed the Chinese action last Thursday as one that "unilaterally raises tensions".

Alarming spectre of N-war

The false alarm of an imminent missile attack on Hawaii has brought home the reality of the chance of nuclear war to ordinary people. With arms transfers rising globally and more nuclear weapons on the cards for the US, the chance of miscalculations and mistakes is bound to rise.

OPINION

Tribute to cadavers

More people are donating bodies for medical research, permitting one medical school here to resume dissection of cadavers. It is fitting for a doctor's training to begin with getting to know death, says Professor Chong Siow Ann.

HOME

Supply of greens takes a hit

The cool, wet spell has affected the supply of vegetables and fruits, but consumers are not being hit by a price increase just yet. Wholesalers and retailers are working to make up for the shortage, saying they will absorb the cost and ride out the price hike.

HOME

Clinics offer more services

New networks of private clinics have been set up, allowing more comprehensive treatments to be made available to patients with chronic illnesses. Doctors in a network can pool resources to offer extra services, like diabetic eye and foot screening.

BUSINESS

Big rise in private home sales

Developers' sales of private homes and executive condominiums last year hit the highest in four years. Based on preliminary estimates, developers sold 14,707 units, 23 per cent higher than the 11,971 units sold in 2016. This included 10,682 private residential units, 34 per cent more than the 7,972 units sold in 2016. The sales of ECs held steady at around 4,000 last year.



SPORT

Women champs to tee off here

All five reigning Major champions in women's golf will compete in this year's HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club from March 1-4. South Korean stars Ryu So Yeon (above) and Park Sung Hyun, who shared the 2017 LPGA player of the year award, will spearhead the line-up, along with compatriot Kim In Kyung, American Danielle Kang and Swede Anna Nordqvist.

LIFE

Take notes with ST artists

Fans of The Straits Times comics section will delight in a new pair of notebooks designed by two veteran ST artists.

Mr Lee Chee Chew, 52, designed I'd Say!, while Mr Miel Prudencio Rosales Jr, 53, drew inspiration from his own beloved pets for Meow!

