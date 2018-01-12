What's News: Jan 12, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Building sector to get a boost

The lacklustre construction sector will get a boost from public building projects, expected to be worth between $16 billion and $19 billion this year, up from last year's $15.5 billion. Last year, the sector fell short of forecasts, partly because major infrastructure projects had been postponed. These could provide a turnaround this year.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Comfort set for dynamic fares

Fares for Comfort and CityCab taxis could be lower than the metered rates during off-peak hours when ComfortDelGro launches a dynamic pricing system for its 13,600 cabs. From next Friday, Singapore's largest taxi operator will offer this option, which will include surge pricing during high-demand periods, through the Uber app and a new UberFlash function.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

Doubts over US foreign policy

Countries are calculating that they cannot count on the Trump administration's America to keep its word and its international commitments, three visiting foreign policy professors said yesterday at a dialogue on Mr Donald Trump's first year in office, organised by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

WORLD

India to try electoral bonds

In a bid to make political funding more transparent, the Indian government is introducing electoral bonds which can be bought from authorised banks to replace cash donations. But the move has drawn criticism, with many doubting that it will lead to cleaner politics in India, where allegations of vote buying are common.

OPINION

Trade key for India-Asean ties

For India to walk tall in South-east Asia, opening trade is the key, including endorsing the Asean-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade pact, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

Names of merged JCs settled

Eight junior colleges (JCs) will be merged next year into four, and each of the merged entities will take on the names of the original schools. The four JCs will be Anderson Serangoon JC, Yishun Innova JC, Tampines Meridian JC, and Jurong Pioneer JC.

HOME

Widow's land to be sold

The house of a rich Singaporean widow, whose bitter dispute with her former tour guide from China made headlines, is likely to be torn down. The property in Gerald Crescent, on which Madam Chung Khin Chun's bungalow sits, is to be put on sale next month.

BUSINESS

Relook at quarterly reporting

The Singapore Exchange may relax rules on mandatory quarterly reporting - a move that could cut compliance costs for 240 or so listed firms. The regulator is seeking feedback on whether to retain quarterly reporting, which it implemented in 2003 for listed companies with a market capitalisation of above $20 million. That was subsequently raised to $75 million.

SPORT

Baihakki set to join Thai club

Singapore defender Baihakki Khaizan, 33, will fly to Bangkok today to sign a one-year contract with Thai football giants Muangthong United, who made him a late offer.

He was on trial with Saudi Arabian second-tier side Jeddah Club last month, and was also in talks with Malaysian Super League side Kuala Lumpur FA.



PHOTO: ULYSSES NARDIN



LIFE

Best luxury watches of 2017

The luxury watch industry, says Singapore Watch Club founder Tom Chng, is struggling with a downturn that has plagued it for the last few years. However, this has meant changes, including more value-for-money releases. He shares his top picks for last year.

VIDEO

Electronics show

The Straits Times' Lester Hio takes you on a walk-through of some booths at CES, the world's biggest consumer tech trade show happening now in Las Vegas. str.sg/oJKW

WEB SPECIAL

Quirky eateries

From being staffed by dementia patients to using supermarket leftovers to feed the poor, these restaurants use quirky concepts for a good cause. str.sg/oJKe