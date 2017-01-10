What's News: Jan 10, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

SAF vehicles 'have immunity'

The nine Singapore Armed Forces military vehicles seized in Hong Kong belong to the Singapore Government and are protected by sovereign immunity, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen. He told Parliament that the detention of the vehicles does not comply with international law, and Singapore looks forward to their return.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Tech plan for legal sector

A five-year road map will help the legal sector use new technologies as the practice of law evolves to meet changing needs and ways of access. Small and medium-sized firms will get help to adopt "baseline technologies" such as office productivity suites, and online profiling and communications tools.

WORLD

Stir as Tsai meets Republicans

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meetings with two senior Republicans during a stopover in Houston, Texas, have sparked opposition from China, which urged the United States to abide by the "one China" principle. Ms Tsai met Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a transit stop on Sunday.

WORLD

Australia, Timor Leste end deal

Australia and Timor Leste have agreed to walk away from a controversial deal over a lucrative oil and gas field, a step towards resolving a long-running dispute over their maritime borders. They said they had agreed to negotiate a permanent maritime boundary.

OPINION

US-China trade war imminent

With American President-elect Donald Trump's appointments of anti-China hawks as key trade representatives, a trade war between the United States and China is imminent, writes Jean-Pierre Lehmann in the By Invitation column.

HOME

Gestational diabetes link

Pregnant women who get less than six hours of sleep a night are almost twice as likely to get gestational diabetes (GDM), compared with those who sleep seven to eight hours, a study has found. One in 10 who had GDM becomes diabetic within five years of giving birth.

HOME

Ex-Hougang MP in Myanmar

Former Hougang MP Yaw Shin Leong, who left Singapore abruptly some five years ago after he was expelled by the Workers' Party for not coming clean about an alleged affair, is working in a private education college in Myanmar and goes by the name Amos Rao.

BUSINESS

O&M and EDB in tie-up

Ogilvy & Mather (O&M) Singapore has formed a collaboration with the Singapore Economic Development Board on a three-year strategic initiative aimed at advancing Singapore's capabilities in modern marketing services. As part of the collaboration, O&M will continue investing in its new modern marketing lab.

SPORT

Cavs' Big Three scorch Suns

Trailing by big margins at the end of each of the first three quarters, the Phoenix Suns finally woke up in the final period. But it came too late and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on to win 120-116. The National Basketball Association champions' Big Three - LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love - played a huge part with 80 points in all.

LIFE

Duo a hit, thanks to K-dramas

K-pop duo Davichi found international fame by helming the soundtracks of hit K-dramas like Descendants Of The Sun and Scarlet Heart. Singers Kang Min Kyung and Lee Hae Ri talk about their K-drama binge-watching habits and the secret to their vocal chemistry.

VIDEO

Leaving Dakota

Mr Vincent Chan and his wife are among the last few remaining residents of soon-to-be-demolished Dakota Crescent.

http://str.sg/lastresidents

VIDEO

My unique neighbourhood

Little India resident Vikneshwaran Kobinathan tells why the area is like none other in Singapore.

http://str.sg/littleindialife