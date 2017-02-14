What's News: February 14, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Future-ready finance sector

The Monetary Authority of Singapore will roll out measures to gear up the financial sector for the future, including strengthening financing channels for promising firms. It is also looking at developing new technology infrastructure to drive innovation.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Online drug market a concern

Fewer drug abusers were arrested last year - falling by 3 per cent from 2015 -but a concern is those buying drugs online. More than 200 people were caught for this last year, up from 30 in 2015. The authorities say drug sellers are taking advantage of the borderless Internet to peddle their illegal substances.

WORLD

Jakarta polls 'a proxy battle'

Jakarta's gubernatorial election tomorrow has become a proxy battle for the 2019 presidential election, observers say. It pits candidates backed by powerful political figures, including Gerindra Party head Prabowo Subianto, former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Indonesian Democratic Party - Struggle headMegawati Sukarnoputri, against one another.

WORLD

Tamil Nadu rivals dig heels in

Tamil Nadu's leadership crisis deepened, with a tearful Ms V.K. Sasikala, who is vying to be the next chief minister, saying she had the support of enough legislators to be sworn in. However, caretaker chief minister O. Panneerselvam is not giving up the fight.

OPINION

Towards a 'runway' economy

Aim to be a "runway", not "control tower" economy. And the state should move from regulator to being "enabler-in-chief". Professor Chan Heng Chee shares insights from a recent roundtable discussion of experts on the future economy that she moderated.

HOME

New HomeTeamNS clubhouse

A new HomeTeamNS Clubhouse for police and Singapore Civil Defence Force national servicemen has been officially opened in Tampines by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam. Three more will be built in Khatib-Yishun, near Bedok Reservoir, and in Tengah town.

HOME

Lower satisfaction with taxis

Commuters are more satisfied with private-hire car services than taxis, according to a Public Transport Council survey released yesterday. It found that private-hire services were given a satisfaction mean score of 7.9 out of 10, while cabs registered a score of 7.5.

BUSINESS

Targeted productivity push

Singapore is switching from a one-size-fits-all strategy to boost productivity in favour of a more targeted approach.

Companies and industry associations agree this is the way to go, but the challenge lies in the implementation.

SPORT

Fandi wants elusive SEA gold

Having come close to the regional title in his playing days, national football head coach of youth Fandi Ahmad is aiming for the SEA Games gold in the 2019 and 2021 editions.

The Singapore icon endured much heartache, with three silvers in 1983, 1985 and 1989, and three bronzes in 1991, 1993 and 1995. But he says: "I don't know if I can do it. but I will keep believing."

LIFE

Adele wins big at Grammys

Adele swept the 59th annual Grammy Awards for her album 25, an enormous hit around the world, in a night that shut Beyonce out from the major awards and also featured tributes to George Michael and Prince.