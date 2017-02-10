What's News: Feb 10, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

7 strategies for Singapore

The Committee on the Future Economy yesterday unveiled seven strategies to grow Singapore's economy in the next 10 years.

Among the recommendations: deepen and diversify Singapore's connections abroad; help the people to acquire deep skills; boost enterprise capabilities; develop digital capabilities; and build a vibrant, connected city.

Questions over new name

The revamped former Ford Factory, now known as Syonan Gallery, officially launches next Wednesday. Some have questioned the appropriateness of the museum's name. Singapore was renamed Syonan-to by the Japanese in 1942, following the British surrender.

S. Korea's Park 'delaying trial'

South Korea's President Park Geun Hye is trying to run out the clock in her impeachment trial, analysts say, warning of public uproar if her lawyers' delaying tactics succeed. She was impeached by Parliament over a corruption scandal that brought millions of people onto the streets in weekly protests. She has so far refused to be questioned.

Indonesia accepts apology

Indonesian National Armed Forces chief Gatot Nurmantyo has accepted an apology from the Australian army over training materials the Indonesian military deemed offensive. But he stopped short of announcing a resumption of full military cooperation with Australia, which was suspended over the incident.

Strong institutions a plus

Small, advanced economies like the Nordics and Singapore tend to rank highly in institutional and governance quality. Writer David Skilling is positive on the outlook for such countries.

Sites left empty after mergers

There are eight empty school sites now as a result of 11 schools merging with others in the last two years. Three other sites are being used as temporary grounds for schools being upgraded. More mergers are expected as the student population shrinks.

AYE crash: Driver offered bail

The driver accused of causing the fatal accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway was offered bail of $50,000 yesterday. Businessman Lim Chai Heng, 53, was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder for the accident on Dec 19 last year.

Giving children a Kidstart

In last year's Budget, the Government set aside $20 million to help young children from low-income families in their learning, health and development. The three-year pilot called KidStart will benefit a total of 1,000 children living in five areas - Kreta Ayer, Bukit Merah, Taman Jurong, Boon Lay and Geylang Serai. So far, it has helped more than 300 children.

New national squash coach

Fresh from the appointment of Allan Soyza as technical director, the Singapore Squash Rackets Association has named his fellow Malaysian Timothy Arnold as the new national coach, with plans to further beef up the coaching staff to oversee the developmental squad.

Pointing to the sport's heyday in the 80s and 90s, Arnold aims to boost the standard of squash.

Forest walk on smartphone

A new exhibition at the ArtScience Museum will have visitors wandering through the museum with a smartphone, as a rainforest comes alive on the screen. Through simple challenges, such as freeing a trapped animal, visitors can learn about environmental issues.

Life after the White House

From Mr Barack Obama to George Washington, what five former US presidents did after completing their terms.

Food of love

ST Food has the dish on where to eat on Valentine's Day, plus quirky food-related activities for couples.

