What's News: December 6, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Team for flood protection

A committee has been formed to study long-term flood protection measures for "critical transport infrastructure" against climate change, and review preparedness plans and collaboration between agencies. The committee, announced yesterday, comes nearly two months after flooding disrupted service on the North-South MRT line.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Stop Rakhine violence: Vivian

The Rakhine crisis is a "humanitarian disaster'' that has prompted Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to urge Asean to take a stand in "stopping the violence'' and ensuring that aid gets to the refugees. He raised the issue at a lecture event yesterday when speaking on the regional grouping and its relevance.



Mr Najib Razak on stage with other

party members at the Umno general

assembly. PHOTO: BERNAMA



WORLD

Najib urges Umno to be united

Malaysia's long-ruling Umno party must place victory in a looming general election ahead of personal ambitions and resolve its internal tensions "like a family", Prime Minister Najib Razak told his party chiefs yesterday, as he sought to unify them at the start of Umno's annual assembly.

WORLD

Dengue vaccine recalled

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur to recall its dengue vaccine - the world's first vaccine for the disease - that had been found to pose health risks in people not previously infected. Sanofi said it would work with the FDA.

OPINION

The future of jobs in S'pore

A new study predicts that one quarter of Singapore jobs will be displaced by 2030. But Singapore is also poised to enjoy higher growth and productivity. The future of jobs looks both scary and exciting, says Vikram Khanna.

HOME

Fewer trees, branches falling

The number of falling trees and branches has dropped to its lowest since recording began 16 years ago. The authorities say that the 361 incidents reported this year is a drop of over 85 per cent from the 3,000 in 2001, and the cases mostly involved snapped branches.

HOME

Bitcoin suit to go to trial

Electronic market maker B2C2's suit against bitcoin exchange operator Quoine is headed for trial at the Singapore International Commercial Court. At issue are proceeds worth US$3.78 million (S$5.1 million) that may have swelled to over US$30 million.

BUSINESS

Guide to foil insider trading

The Singapore Exchange has partnered several professional and industry bodies to issue a guide on preventing insider trading. The guide lists recommendations and best practices to help firms retain control over the flow of confidential information.

SPORT

Ng strikes bronze at Masters

National bowler Shayna Ng clinched a bronze medal in the Masters event yesterday at the World Bowling Championships in Las Vegas. The 28-year-old won three matches in the stepladder Masters format but lost in straight games in the semi-final to eventual champion Jung Dawun of South Korea 166-220, 214-233. Ng also won a silver in the team event on Monday.

LIFE

More inclusive Marvel heroes

Marvel Comics will stay on the path of including more women and minorities as leading characters. Sana Amanat, co-creator of superheroine Ms Marvel, Marvel's first Muslim character to have a dedicated comic book series, says: "How do you ignore 50 per cent of the world's population?"

VIDEO

Japan's 'greyest' city

In Yubari, more than one in two are aged 65 or older, making it the city with the oldest population, not just in Japan, but also in the world. str.sg/oZNC

VIDEO

Groundwork for T5

Construction has started on Changi Airport Terminal 5, and the mega terminal is set to be completed around 2030. str.sg/oZwH

What it should have been

In our Forum letter on Tuesday, "Temasek supports SMRT on rail system renewal", we said: "Since IPO, Temasek has paid SMRT-related dividends to our own shareholders." This is incorrect.

Temasek has only one shareholder, who is the Minister for Finance.