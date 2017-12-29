What's News: December 29, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Study points to class divide

The findings of a study by the Institute of Policy Studies suggest a clear class divide in Singapore. It found that Singapore residents in public housing have, on average, one friend or fewer who live in private housing, and that those who study in elite schools tend to be less close to those in non-elite schools, and vice versa.

FairPrice discounts extended

The Pioneer Generation Discount Scheme at FairPrice supermarkets will be extended to the end of next year. The scheme, which was introduced in 2014, allows members to enjoy a 3 per cent discount at FairPrice outlets on Mondays and Thursdays.

WORLD

Rollback of US green laws

The Trump administration is reportedly set to rescind rules put in place after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill meant to prevent similar incidents in American waters. It will be the latest in what may be one of United States President Donald Trump's most far-reaching legacies - the dismantling of federal environmental regulations.

AIADMK party loses key vote

The ruling party in Tamil Nadu looks headed for turmoil after the leader of an ousted faction won the constituency of its late leader J. Jayalalithaa in Chennai. Renewed infighting within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party could also hurt a Bharatiya Janata Party alliance.

OPINION

US security policy needs boost

The Trump administration's new security strategy rethink is better than the last administration's essays in "strategic patience". But it needs more fresh ideas and more cash, says Hoover Institution senior fellow Niall Ferguson.

HOME

Anti-obesity drugs on a patch

Each skin patch is just a 1cm square, but the hundreds of micro-needles on it allow anti-obesity medication to be delivered directly to the fat under the skin. This new method, developed by Nanyang Technological University researchers, allows the drugs to be administered with a lower risk of side effects.

Principals receive job letters

A total of 63 principals received their appointment letters in a ceremony yesterday that also saw 16 others who were retiring applauded for their contributions to the education service.

BUSINESS

Private housing sites for sale

The Urban Redevelopment Authority yesterday launched two sites that will provide new private housing along Sengkang Central and Hillview Rise for sale by public tender. The two sites come under the confirmed list of the second half of this year's Government Land Sales programme. Together, the two sites can potentially yield about 1,235 residential units.

SPORT

City sizzle, but Pep cautious

Dazzling Manchester City went 15 points clear of Manchester United in the English Premier League despite scoring only once away against a stifling Newcastle side on Wednesday. But Pep Guardiola, whose only concern is in central defence, is adamant that the ones to beat in the Champions League are his former team Barcelona, who themselves are top of La Liga.

LIFE

Rock with top Japanese band

With a sound heavily influenced by Western alternative rock and emo bands, One OK Rock is one of Japan's most popular rock outfits today. They will be back to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jan 20 - their fourth, and biggest, gig here to date.

