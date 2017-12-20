What's News: December 20, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Giant power tunnels ready

Singapore has completed the construction of giant tunnels to safeguard its electricity supply.

The multibillion-dollar project will house 1,200km of extra-high-voltage cables. Singaporeans will begin tapping this electrical source from next year, said energy utility company SP Group yesterday.

TOP OF THE NEWS

MAS warns bitcoin investors

As bitcoin continues its gravity-less bounce, the Monetary Authority of Singapore has issued a strong warning to would-be investors to act with "extreme caution" and understand the significant risks of investing in cryptocurrencies.

The central bank is concerned that retail investors may be drawn to cryptocurrencies due to the recent sharp rise in their prices.



PHOTO: NEW YORK TIMES



WORLD

Derailed train was speeding

An Amtrak train that derailed this week in Washington state was travelling at more than twice the speed limit, sending rail cars tumbling from a bridge and killing at least three people. The accident seems likely to intensify concerns about the railroad company's safety record, which was already under scrutiny following a series of fatal incidents.

WORLD

Turf war behind JB killing

A turf war between two gangs is the motive behind the brazen killing of a man at a Johor Baru petrol station on Sunday, Malaysian officials said yesterday. The murder of the gang leader, named Tan Ah Choy by local media, has shocked Malaysians, with the authorities not ruling out assassination.

OPINION

WTO needs to revamp rules

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is supposed to police world trade but, instead, is held captive by its members and an outdated agenda. It needs to bring its rules into the 21st century, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

HOME

Play@TP pre-school to close

Some parents are disappointed that a pre-school for those studying early childhood at Temasek Polytechnic to observe and practise teaching will cease operations by the end of next year.The Preschool Learning Academy, or Play@TP, has 69 children aged two to six.

HOME

Petition against Act change

Nearly 400 signatures have been collected for a petition against a proposed change to the Films Act. The change will allow officers from the Info-communications Media Development Authority to enter and inspect a property without a warrant during investigations.

BUSINESS

MAS issues penalties

The fallout from the 1MDB scandal continues, with the Monetary Authority of Singapore issuing a lifetime ban against former BSI Bank wealth manager Yeo Jiawei, and a three-year ban against NRA Capital founder Kevin Scully. They may not provide financial advisory services or manage, direct or become a substantial shareholder of any financial advisory firm here.

SPORT

DPMM may quit S-League

Brunei DPMM FC could quit the S-League to play in the Indonesian league next year.

It is understood that the invitational club are unhappy with new rulings on age restrictions and a foreign player quota, which will have a big impact on their ability to be competitive in Singapore's domestic football league.



PHOTO: MARTIN PHILBEY



LIFE

Celeb chef's restaurant here

British celebrity chef Marco Pierre White's (above) restaurant, The English House, is set to open in Mohamed Sultan Road in the first half of next month. The food will be simple, he says, with mostly sharing dishes, such as cote de boeuf and roast chicken.

WEB SPECIAL

A Eurasian Christmas

From curry devil and sugee cake to pies with meatballs and pot roast pork, a Eurasian Christmas is often a bountiful banquet. Here are five traditional recipes to try. str.sg/o4hP

VIDEO

Caring for preemies

Twins Josias and Elias Lee were born prematurely at 26 weeks. See how preterm babies like them are cared for at KK Women's and Children's Hospital. str.sg/o4bu