What's News: December 14, 2017

Mixed news in labour report

Cyclical economic recovery has lifted job prospects, the latest labour report released yesterday showed. But a small group of job seekers - those in the resident labour force who have been unemployed for 25 weeks or more - are still finding it hard to get new positions.

Supply of land kept steady

It is a case of steady as she goes for land releases next year, with the supply of State land for private homes to be kept at much the same levels as this year's.

The sites on the Government Land Sales programme for the first half of next year will be able to yield about 8,045 private units. This compares with the 8,125 units on the programme for the second half of this year.



WORLD

Kim defiant over nuclear arms

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to develop more nuclear weapons and make his country "the strongest nuclear power and military power in the world".

The comments came as top United States envoy Rex Tillerson said the US is ready to talk to North Korea "without pre-conditions" but remains determined to force it to abandon its nuclear arsenal.

WORLD

Moon seeks to mend China ties

South Korean President Moon Jae In said his country and China should broaden their economic partnership, as he sought to mend ties frayed by Seoul's deployment of a United States anti-missile system. Chinese observers warned that bilateral relations would not change fundamentally until the deployment issue was resolved.

OPINION

Surfeit of arts events?

Are there too many arts shows here? A dip in attendance at ticketed events last year, amid record-high activities, raises questions about the crowded calendar, says assistant Life editor Melissa Sim.

HOME

Hackers' hand in slow Internet?

Hackers and soaring bitcoin prices may be the cause of slow Internet connections, as computers and websites get infected with malicious software that creates a zombie army, which toils in the background mining cryptocurrency.

HOME

Top honour for scientist

Professor Jackie Y. Ying, from the Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology, has been named a Fellow of the United States National Academy of Inventors, the highest professional accolade for academic inventors. This is a first for a Singapore-based scientist.

BUSINESS

HP opens $100m campus

The advanced manufacturing sector has received a boost with the opening yesterday of HP's $100 million, Asia-Pacific Japan campus in Depot Close. The 450,000 sq ft facility will bring together more than 3,000 employees at a single location to carry out sales, operations, logistics, research and development, and marketing for the region.

SPORT

S'porean gets MMA title shot

Tiffany Teo has become the first Singaporean to earn a title fight in One Championship. The mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion announced that she would fight China's Xiong Jing Nan for the vacant strawweight (52.3kg to 56.7kg) world title next month. Teo had been promised a title fight if she beat India's Pooja Tomar last month. Her victory extended her unblemished professional fight record to 7-0.



LIFE

A box-office Force

The highly anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now showing in Singapore. There is every chance that this movie will beat all others at the box office this year, says film correspondent John Lui

VIDEO

Green driving

Learn how you can enjoy the convenience of having a car without the costs of owning one, with BlueSG's electric cars. str.sg/o4ww

VIDEO

Christmas flavours

Find out more about five spices that are used in traditional Christmas items such as fruit cake and mulled wine. str.sg/o4ky