What's News: Dec 4, 2017

More help for young suspects

The Singapore Children's Society, which runs the Appropriate Adult service, wants to recruit 200 more volunteers by February next year.

More police divisions will be tapping the scheme, which provides support to young suspects during interviews by investigators, from next year.

Trump's tweet under scrutiny

Mr Donald Trump may find himself in hot water after tweeting he had sacked his national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to federal agents. Critics questioned whether Mr Trump knew Flynn had lied to the FBI when the President asked then FBI director James Comey to let the probe into Flynn go.

US beefing up missile defence

The agency tasked with protecting the United States from missile attacks is scouting the West Coast for places to deploy new anti-missile defences, two congressmen have said, as North Korea's missile tests raise concerns about how the country would defend itself from an attack.

Mahathir proposed as PM

Malaysian opposition pact Pakatan Harapan is reported to have proposed former premier Mahathir Mohamad as its candidate for prime minister if it triumphs at the next general election. The pact also decided that Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, wife of jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, would be deputy prime minister.

US diplomacy in disarray

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's troubled relations with his boss are just one sign of a deeper malaise at the State Department. And that spells danger on many fronts, says Jonathan Eyal.

Closer monitoring of farms

With the launch last month of the National Strategic Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority will ramp up the monitoring of resistant bacteria in all animal production sectors, including farms rearing fish, cattle and goats.

Aid plans for migrant workers

A volunteer scheme set up by the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC), now has 1,500 ambassadors who reach out to their peers to help address issues such as salary disputes or unpaid medical claims. The MWC hopes to raise this number to 5,000 by 2020.

IPOs hit $4.6b so far this year

Initial public offerings (IPOs) in Singapore this year have raised twice the amount of money racked up in the whole of last year.

The 19 IPOs in the first 11 months of this year hit $4.6 billion, double the $2.3 billion raised last year, according to the Singapore Exchange.

The market capitalisation of the 19 stocks was $8.3 billion.

De Gea 'best in the world'

While Jose Mourinho labelled David de Gea the best goalkeeper in the world after Manchester United's 3-1 win over Arsenal, the Spaniard's own emphasis was on the way the team "defended well".

With United now five points behind leaders Manchester City, Mourinho said: "I loved the way my team played and fought."



PHOTO: HBO ASIA



Game Of Thrones star's visit

Actor Tom Wlaschiha, who plays the mysterious Jaqen H'ghar in HBO fantasy series Game Of Thrones, visited Singapore last week as part of HBO Asia's 25th anniversary celebrations here. The 44-year-old enjoyed spicy local dishes and shared his theory on what might happen in the final season of the show.

A spiritual voyage

Find out what it is like on board an Islamic cruise that made headlines when three foreign preachers scheduled to join it were denied entry into Singapore. http://str.sg/oZUE

Giving back to society

Having survived a tough childhood, lawyer Satwant Singh is motivated to help the less privileged because he believes education will give the poor a better shot at life. http://str.sg/oZwk